checkAd

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Shareholders Meeting

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 23:00  |  20   |   |   

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as Directors and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated June 1, 2021 were elected as Directors of Premier at its annual and special general meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia were appointed as the Company's auditors.

According to proxies received, the votes at the Meeting were as follows:

Business Votes For Outcome of Vote
To set the number of Directors at four. 123,546,840 (96.49%) Approved
To elect each of the following as directors:

      (a)   G. Andrew Cooke
      (b)   Alnesh Mohan
      (c)   Sanjeev Parsad
      (d)   Dr. Simon Sutcliffe

125,732,224 (98.20%)
123,092,424 (96.14%)
123,084,924 (96.13%)
123,092,424 (96.14%)

Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
To re-approve the rolling 10% stock option plan. 122,498,408 (97.92%) Approved
To approve the amendment to the Company's Articles. 124,920,682 (97.56%) Approved
To approve a share consolidation on the basis of 50:1. 127,837,732 (99.84%) Approved

CEO'S Annual Letter

Following the Meeting, the Company has filed the CEO's annual letter to shareholders on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.

Share Consolidation

At the Meeting, the Company obtained shareholder approval for a share consolidation (the “Share Consolidation”) of the Company’s common shares on the basis of fifty (50) pre-Share Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Share Consolidation common share.

The Share Consolidation is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is applying for approval by the TSXV and will announce the effective date for the Share Consolidation once approval is obtained, as the Board may determine.

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Shareholders Meeting Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S. VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) is pleased to announce that …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Endeavour Silver Signs Agreement to Acquire Bruner Gold Project in Nye County, Nevada
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board