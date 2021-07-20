Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Shareholders Meeting

Not for distribution to U.S. news wire services or dissemination in the U.S.



VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as Directors and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated June 1, 2021 were elected as Directors of Premier at its annual and special general meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia were appointed as the Company's auditors.

According to proxies received, the votes at the Meeting were as follows: