Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. Announces Voting Results of Shareholders Meeting
VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Premier Diversified Holdings Inc. ("Premier" or the "Company") (TSXV: PDH) is pleased to announce that all of the nominees proposed as Directors and listed in the Company’s Management Information Circular dated June 1, 2021 were elected as Directors of Premier at its annual and special general meeting of shareholders held on June 30, 2021 (the "Meeting"). At the Meeting, Davidson and Company LLP, Chartered Professional Accountants, of Vancouver, British Columbia were appointed as the Company's auditors.
According to proxies received, the votes at the Meeting were as follows:
|Business
|Votes For
|Outcome of Vote
|To set the number of Directors at four.
|123,546,840 (96.49%)
|Approved
|
To elect each of the following as directors:
(a) G. Andrew Cooke
(b) Alnesh Mohan
(c) Sanjeev Parsad
(d) Dr. Simon Sutcliffe
|
125,732,224 (98.20%)
123,092,424 (96.14%)
123,084,924 (96.13%)
123,092,424 (96.14%)
|
Approved
Approved
Approved
Approved
|To re-approve the rolling 10% stock option plan.
|122,498,408 (97.92%)
|Approved
|To approve the amendment to the Company's Articles.
|124,920,682 (97.56%)
|Approved
|To approve a share consolidation on the basis of 50:1.
|127,837,732 (99.84%)
|Approved
CEO'S Annual Letter
Following the Meeting, the Company has filed the CEO's annual letter to shareholders on SEDAR at www.sedar.com.
Share Consolidation
At the Meeting, the Company obtained shareholder approval for a share consolidation (the “Share Consolidation”) of the Company’s common shares on the basis of fifty (50) pre-Share Consolidation common shares for one (1) post-Share Consolidation common share.
The Share Consolidation is subject to review and acceptance by the TSX Venture Exchange. The Company is applying for approval by the TSXV and will announce the effective date for the Share Consolidation once approval is obtained, as the Board may determine.
