Brookfield Property Partners Obtains Final Court Approval for the Privatization Transaction and Brookfield Property REIT Announces Intention to Redeem Its 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) today announced that BPY has obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby BAM will acquire all of the limited partnership units of BPY (the “transaction”).

BAM and BPY anticipate that the transaction will close on July 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions customary in a transaction of this nature.

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) today announced that it is redeeming all of its outstanding 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: BPYUP) (the “BPYU Series A Preferred Stock”) for cash on August 19, 2021 at its par value of $25.00 per share, plus all accumulated and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, August 19, 2021, which equals approximately $0.21250 per share, without interest, for total proceeds of $25.21250. Upon redemption, the BPYU Series A Preferred Stock will no longer trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

In connection with the transaction, BAM and BPY, together with certain subsidiaries of BPY (collectively, the “Registrants”) have filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) a registration statement on Form F-4 (File No. 333-255512) (the “Registration Statement”) that includes a circular of BPY that also constitutes a prospectus of the Registrants. On June 8, 2021, the SEC declared the Registration Statement effective, and the Registrants mailed the circular/prospectus to BPY unitholders, holders of shares of class A stock, par value $0.01 per share, of Brookfield Property REIT Inc. and holders of exchangeable limited partnership units of Brookfield Office Properties Exchange LP on or about June 17, 2021. BAM and BPY also filed a Rule 13E-3 transaction statement on Schedule 13E-3 relating to the transaction. Each of BAM and BPY also have filed and plan to file other relevant documents with the SEC regarding the transaction. INVESTORS ARE URGED TO READ THE REGISTRATION STATEMENT, CIRCULAR/PROSPECTUS, THE RULE 13E-3 TRANSACTION STATEMENT AND OTHER RELEVANT DOCUMENTS FILED OR TO BE FILED WITH THE SEC BECAUSE THEY CONTAIN OR WILL CONTAIN IMPORTANT INFORMATION.

