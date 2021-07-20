Brookfield Property Partners Obtains Final Court Approval for the Privatization Transaction and Brookfield Property REIT Announces Intention to Redeem Its 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock

BAM and BPY anticipate that the transaction will close on July 26, 2021, subject to the satisfaction of certain closing conditions customary in a transaction of this nature.

BROOKFIELD NEWS, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Brookfield Asset Management Inc. (“BAM”) (NYSE: BAM; TSX: BAM.A) and Brookfield Property Partners L.P. (“BPY”) (Nasdaq: BPY; TSX: BPY.UN) today announced that BPY has obtained a final order from the Ontario Superior Court of Justice (Commercial List) approving the previously announced plan of arrangement whereby BAM will acquire all of the limited partnership units of BPY (the “transaction”).

Brookfield Property REIT Inc. (“BPYU”) today announced that it is redeeming all of its outstanding 6.375% Series A Cumulative Redeemable Preferred Stock (Nasdaq: BPYUP) (the “BPYU Series A Preferred Stock”) for cash on August 19, 2021 at its par value of $25.00 per share, plus all accumulated and unpaid dividends (whether or not declared) to, but not including, August 19, 2021, which equals approximately $0.21250 per share, without interest, for total proceeds of $25.21250. Upon redemption, the BPYU Series A Preferred Stock will no longer trade on the Nasdaq Stock Market.

