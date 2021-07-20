Pretium Resources Inc. Suite 2300, Four Bentall Centre, 1055 Dunsmuir Street PO Box 49334 Vancouver, BC V7X 1L4 (604) 558-1784 invest@pretivm.com (SEDAR filings: Pretium Resources Inc.)

Pretivm is an intermediate gold producer with the high-grade gold underground Brucejack Mine.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Pretium Resources Inc. (TSX/NYSE:PVG) (“Pretivm” or the “Company”) will release second quarter 2021 operational and financial results after market close on Thursday, August 12 th , 2021. The webcast and conference call to discuss Q2 2021 will take place Friday, August 13 th , 2021 at 7:30 am PT (10:30 am ET) and can be accessed at www.pretivm.com .

Pretivm Provides Notice of Second Quarter 2021 Operational and Financial Results Release Date and Conference Call Details

