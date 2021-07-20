checkAd

Claritas Announces Effective Date for Share Consolidation

SAN FRANCISCO, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Claritas Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (TSX VENTURE EXCHANGE: CLAS and OTC: KALTF) (the "Company" or "Claritas") is pleased to announce that the previously disclosed consolidation of its Common Shares (the "Consolidation") has received final approval from the TSXV on the basis of one post-Consolidation Common Share for every twenty pre-Consolidation Common Shares (1-for-20). The Consolidation will be effective on July 23, 2021 (the “Effective Date”).

The Company’s new CUSIP and ISIN numbers for the Company’s active listed securities are:

  • Common shares: ISIN: “CA1806342061”; CUSIP: “180634206”
  • Warrants designated as WT: ISIN: “CA1806341493” ; CUSIP: “180634149”
  • Warrants designated as WTS22: ISIN: “CA1806341311”; CUSIP: “180634131”

Securityholders as of the Record Date will receive a letter of transmittal providing instructions for the exchange of their Shares as soon as practicable following the Effective Date. Normally, only securityholders holding physical certificates representing their securities will have to arrange for the exchange of their pre-consolidation certificates with post-consolidation certificates while securityholders holding their securities electronically with their brokers may not have to take additional steps (securityholders should consult with their brokers with respect to their process.)

Effect of Consolidation on Number of Securities of the Company Currently Outstanding

The Company currently has 707,517,170 Common Shares issued and outstanding. Following the Consolidation, the number of Common Shares issued and outstanding will be reduced by a factor of 20 to approximately 35,375,859.

Similarly, the number of Common Shares that convertible debenture holders, warrant holders, and option holders will be issued upon conversion or exercise of such securities will also be reduced by a factor of 20.

Currently issued & outstanding debentures of the Company are convertible into 3,397,128 Common Shares and post-Consolidation would be convertible into approximately 169,856 Common Shares.

Currently issued & outstanding warrants of the Company are convertible into 226,652,468 Common Shares and post-Consolidation would be convertible into approximately 11,332,623 Common Shares. The following table lists the post-Consolidation exercises prices for the Company’s publicly listed warrants:

  Total Listed Warrants Outstanding Exercise Price Post-Consolidation Expiration Date
       
August 2018 Public Placement - Investors Aug 8 Closing.                                  976,650 3.10 8/8/21
August 2018 Public Placement - Investors Aug 16 Closing 146,498 3.10 8/8/21
April & May 2019 Public Placement - Investors                8,375,750 1.30 4/26/22
       
TOTAL LISTED WARRANTS OUTSTANDING POST-CONSOLIDATION 9,498,898    

Currently issued & outstanding options of the Company are convertible into 30,208,355 Common Shares and post-Consolidation would be convertible into approximately 1,510,418 Common Shares.

