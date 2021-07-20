Imago BioSciences, Inc. Announces Closing of $134.4 Million Initial Public Offering

The initial public offering of 8,400,000 shares of common stock at a public offering price of $16.00 per share resulted in aggregate gross proceeds to Imago of $134.4 million, before deducting underwriting discounts, commissions and offering expenses. All of the shares in the initial public offering were offered by Imago.

Imago BioSciences, Inc. (“Imago”) (NASDAQ: IMGO), a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company discovering new medicines for the treatment of myeloproliferative neoplasms (MPNs), today announced the closing of $134.4 million in gross proceeds from its previously announced initial public offering and $20.0 million in gross proceeds from its concurrent private placement.

Imago’s common stock is now listed on The Nasdaq Global Select Market under the ticker symbol “IMGO”.

Jefferies, Cowen, Stifel and Guggenheim Securities acted as joint book-running managers for the offering.

