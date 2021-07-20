NRG Energy, Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results on August 5, 2021

NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) plans to report Second Quarter 2021 financial results on Thursday, August 5, 2021. Management will present the results during a conference call and webcast at 9:00 a.m. Eastern.

A live webcast of the conference call, including presentation materials, can be accessed through NRG’s website at http://www.nrg.com and clicking on “Presentations & Webcasts” in the “Investors” section found at the top of the home page. The webcast will be archived on the site for those unable to listen in real time.