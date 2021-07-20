checkAd

MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment for Patients With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC)

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
20.07.2021, 23:21  |  67   |   |   

– Only once-daily drug indicated for the treatment of pruritus in PFIC –

– Commercial launch of Bylvay immediate; available for prescription in the coming days –

– Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher issued to Albireo by the FDA –

– Company to host investor conference call on July 21 at 8:30 a.m. ET –

BOSTON, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Albireo Pharma, Inc. (Nasdaq: ALBO), a rare liver disease company developing novel bile acid modulators, today announced U.S. Food & Drug Administration (FDA) approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the first drug approved for the treatment of pruritus in all subtypes of progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis (PFIC). Bylvay is a potent, non-systemic ileal bile acid transport inhibitor (IBATi), which does not require refrigeration and is easily administered as a once-daily capsule or opened and sprinkled onto soft foods. Albireo is launching Bylvay immediately to accelerate availability for the patients and families impacted by PFIC.

“Treating children with PFIC can be difficult and frustrating given the current treatment options. Bylvay gives us a non-surgical option and will change how we treat PFIC,” said Richard Thompson, Professor of Molecular Hepatology at King’s College London and principal investigator of PEDFIC 1 and PEDFIC 2. “With this approval, my colleagues and I now have the opportunity to revisit how PFIC patients are being managed and we are hopeful for better outcomes for these children.”

PFIC is a rare and devastating disorder affecting young children that causes progressive, life-threatening liver disease. In many cases, PFIC leads to cirrhosis and liver failure within the first 10 years of life. The most prominent and problematic ongoing manifestation of PFIC is pruritus, or intense itching, which often results in a severely diminished quality of life. Until now, there have been no approved drugs for PFIC. Only surgical options that include biliary diversion surgery (BDS) and liver transplantation have been available, and without them, most PFIC patients do not survive past the age of 30. There are an estimated 100,000 patients with cholestatic liver disease without an approved drug treatment. Of those patients, there are approximately 15,000 with PFIC (excluding China and India).

Seite 1 von 6



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

MULTIMEDIA UPDATE - Albireo Announces FDA Approval of Bylvay (odevixibat), the First Drug Treatment for Patients With Progressive Familial Intrahepatic Cholestasis (PFIC) – Only once-daily drug indicated for the treatment of pruritus in PFIC – – Commercial launch of Bylvay immediate; available for prescription in the coming days – – Rare Pediatric Disease Priority Review Voucher issued to Albireo by the FDA – – …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board