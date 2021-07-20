checkAd

ModivCare Inc. Announces Senior Management Appointments

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
20.07.2021, 23:30  |  39   |   |   

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that, effective July 20, 2021, Jonathan B. Bush has been promoted to Senior Vice President, General Counsel and Secretary, and Kenneth Shepard has been promoted to Vice President, Chief Accounting Officer.

Mr. Bush has over two decades of in-house and law firm experience in M&A, securities regulation, corporate finance, corporate governance, private equity, restructurings, healthcare regulation, and compliance. Prior to his promotion, he served as ModivCare’s Vice President, Deputy General Counsel and Assistant Secretary. Previously, he was Vice President, Corporate Development and Deputy General Counsel at BioScrip, Inc. and held a variety of corporate transaction-oriented roles at PilieroMazza PLLC, Dechert LLP, Schulte Roth & Zabel LLP, Goldman Sachs & Co., and Cravath, Swaine & Moore LLP. He graduated with an A.B. in Economics from Harvard University and a J.D. from the University of Texas School of Law.

Mr. Shepard has more than 15 years of financial experience in healthcare, technology, and public accounting, with expertise in financial controllership, technical accounting, SEC reporting and policy, internal control, and M&A integrations. Prior to his promotion, he served as ModivCare’s Vice President, Finance and Controller. Previously, he worked for a decade in assurance at BDO USA, LLP. He graduated with an B.S. in Accountancy from Southern Illinois University Edwardsville and a Master of Accountancy from University of Alabama, Tuscaloosa. He is a Certified Public Accountant.

Dan Greenleaf, ModivCare’s President and Chief Executive Officer, commented, “Jon and Ken have been instrumental members of our team during the early phases of ModivCare’s transformation into a technology-enabled supportive care solutions provider. We are thrilled to promote these talented, dedicated professionals to advanced leadership roles within our legal and finance functions and their promotion is a testament to the strong bench of talent in our leadership ranks.”

About ModivCare Inc.

ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare”) (Nasdaq: MODV) is a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions for public and private payors and their patients. Our value-based solutions address the social determinants of health (SDoH), enable greater access to care, reduce costs, and improve outcomes. We are a leading provider of non-emergency medical transportation (NEMT), personal and home care, and nutritional meal delivery. ModivCare also holds a minority equity interest in CCHN Group Holdings, Inc. and its subsidiaries (“Matrix Medical Network”), which partners with leading health plans and providers nationally, delivering a broad array of assessment and care management services to individuals that improve health outcomes and health plan financial performance. To learn more about ModivCare, please visit: www.modivcare.com.

ModivCare Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ModivCare Inc. Announces Senior Management Appointments ModivCare Inc. (“ModivCare” or the “Company”) (Nasdaq: MODV), a technology-enabled healthcare services company that provides a suite of integrated supportive care solutions focused on improving patient outcomes, today announced that, effective July …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Company for $130 Million
Palantir Introduces Foundry for Builders
SHAREHOLDER ACTION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces the Filing of a Class Action Lawsuit Against BlueCity Holdings ...
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces It Is Investigating Claims Against Petroteq Energy Inc. and ...
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Enrollment of First Patient in Clinical Trial for ...
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
15.07.21ModivCare Inc. to Report Second Quarter 2021 Financial Results and Host Conference Call on Friday, August 6, 2021
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21ModivCare Inc. to Present at the CJS Securities 21st Annual New Ideas Summer Conference
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten