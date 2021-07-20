checkAd

Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership

Market Leading Companies Enter into Mutual Reseller Agreement, Creating Best-in-Class Integrated Solution for Finance and Accounting Professionals

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ --  Planful Inc., the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software and Trintech, a leading global provider of financial close solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to resell each other's products, offering an integrated end-to-end solution for the financial and accounting process. This partnership will provide customers in mid-sized organizations with a best-in-class single source of truth of their financial data, accelerating the end-to-end FP&A, consolidation, and accounting close processes in a frictionless experience.

Planful

Together, the combination of the Planful platform and Adra by Trintech enables these essential functions:

  • Financial Planning: Planning, budgeting, forecasting, including cash flow
  • Operational Planning: Revenue, inventory, demand planning, along with sales and operations planning
  • Close Management: Data validation, account mapping, workflows, account reconciliation, and accruals
  • Financial Consolidation: Intercompany eliminations, foreign currency, and GAAP/IFRS regulations
  • Reporting and Analysis: Variance analysis, performance analytics, and financial and management reporting

"As an existing Planful customer, we understand the value the Planful platform delivers firsthand, " said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market, Trintech. "This partnership and product integration provides finance and accounting professionals the opportunity to accelerate insight-driven analysis for the business in a frictionless environment."

The companies have many shared customers, including Condado Tacos, a fast-growing, full-service restaurant chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with over 20 locations across the midwest. "We're excited to have a complete solution to manage all of our planning and accounting functions, including FP&A, reconciliation, and close," said Anthony Reitzel, Controller at Condado Tacos and an inaugural member of the Planful Champions Club. "This integration streamlines reconciliation and gives finance and accounting professionals more time to engage in analysis and other strategic functions that add value to the business."

