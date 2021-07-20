Planful and Trintech Announce Strategic Global Partnership

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., July 20, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Planful Inc. , the pioneer of financial planning & analysis (FP&A) and consolidations cloud software and Trintech , a leading global provider of financial close solutions, today announced a strategic partnership to resell each other's products, offering an integrated end-to-end solution for the financial and accounting process. This partnership will provide customers in mid-sized organizations with a best-in-class single source of truth of their financial data, accelerating the end-to-end FP&A, consolidation, and accounting close processes in a frictionless experience.

Together, the combination of the Planful platform and Adra by Trintech enables these essential functions:

Financial Planning : Planning, budgeting, forecasting, including cash flow

: Planning, budgeting, forecasting, including cash flow Operational Planning: Revenue, inventory, demand planning, along with sales and operations planning

Revenue, inventory, demand planning, along with sales and operations planning Close Management : Data validation, account mapping, workflows, account reconciliation, and accruals

: Data validation, account mapping, workflows, account reconciliation, and accruals Financial Consolidation : Intercompany eliminations, foreign currency, and GAAP/IFRS regulations

: Intercompany eliminations, foreign currency, and GAAP/IFRS regulations Reporting and Analysis: Variance analysis, performance analytics, and financial and management reporting

"As an existing Planful customer, we understand the value the Planful platform delivers firsthand, " said Darren Heffernan, President, Mid-Market, Trintech. "This partnership and product integration provides finance and accounting professionals the opportunity to accelerate insight-driven analysis for the business in a frictionless environment."

The companies have many shared customers, including Condado Tacos, a fast-growing, full-service restaurant chain headquartered in Columbus, Ohio with over 20 locations across the midwest. "We're excited to have a complete solution to manage all of our planning and accounting functions, including FP&A, reconciliation, and close," said Anthony Reitzel, Controller at Condado Tacos and an inaugural member of the Planful Champions Club . "This integration streamlines reconciliation and gives finance and accounting professionals more time to engage in analysis and other strategic functions that add value to the business."