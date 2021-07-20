checkAd

Euro Manganese Secures Extension of Chvaletice Development Rights to 2026

Highlights:

  • Euro Manganese’s wholly owned subsidiary, Mangan Chvaletice s.r.o., has been granted an extension of its Chvaletice Exploration Licenses to May 31, 2026.
  • Mangan Chvaletice has also been granted a new Preliminary Mining Permit, also valid to May 31, 2026.
  • Permitting agencies consulted with local communities on the extensions, and there were no objections to the granting of these rights.
  • The supportive permitting decisions made by the Czech Ministry of the Environment represent a continued vote of confidence in Euro Manganese’s Chvaletice development plans.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Euro Manganese Inc. (TSX-V and ASX: EMN; OTCQX: EUMNF) (the "Company" or "EMN") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary, Mangan Chvaletice s.r.o., (“Mangan”) has been granted extensions of its exclusive resource development rights related to the Company’s Chvaletice Manganese Project (“Project”).

On July 2, 2021, Mangan received notice from the Czech Ministry of the Environment (the “Ministry”) that its exploration licences have been extended by three years to May 31, 2026. The first exploration tenure was granted in 2014, when exploration and evaluation work began at the project site. The extension allows work to continue on all aspects of the manganese resource development, including the tailings extraction for the Project’s Demonstration Plant (“DP”), targeted to begin operation in the first quarter of 2022.

On July 20, 2021, the Ministry also granted Mangan a new Preliminary Mining Permit, valid until May 31, 2026. The permit secures Mangan’s exclusive rights to the Chvaletice tailings resource and the Company’s right to conduct the Project’s Final Environmental and Social Impact Assessment, which is expected to be completed and filed with permitting authorities in the first quarter of 2022. The existing permit was due to expire in 2023.

The opportunity to extend the Chvaletice resource development rights to 2026 was made possible by the Czech permitting agencies in acknowledgement of the potential benefits the Project will bring, as well as delays and challenges that have been caused by the COVID-19 pandemic. Permitting agencies consulted with local communities on the extensions, and there were no objections to the granting of these rights.

