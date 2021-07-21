Paragon Technologies News Release

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), is pleased to announce that Leticia (‘Tish') Cardonick has joined Paragon Technologies and has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Last …

EASTON, PA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Paragon Technologies, Inc. (OTC PINK:PGNT), is pleased to announce that Leticia (‘Tish') Cardonick has joined Paragon Technologies and has been appointed as the Company's new Chief Financial Officer. Last year, Deb Mertz, the Chief Financial Officer of PGNT and SI, notified the Company of her intention to retire from her positions with the Company and its subsidiaries effective August 31, 2021. Ms. Cardonick joined the Company on July 20, 2021, and has been appointed as CFO as of August 31, 2021. "It is with bittersweet excitement that I welcome Tish and say goodbye to Deb at Paragon," commented Hesham (‘Sham') Gad, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Paragon. "Deb has served Paragon with the utmost integrity and commitment during her seven-year tenure and has played an important role in the growth of Paragon during that time. She has been and will always be an important part of the Paragon culture."