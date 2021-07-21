checkAd

Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering

Silver Spike Investment Corp. (“SSIC”), a newly-organized closed-end management investment company that has elected to be treated as a business development company, plans to make an initial public offering of 10,714,286 shares of its common stock. The price for the offering is $14.00 per share of common stock. SSIC has applied to have its common stock approved for listing on the NASDAQ Stock Market under the symbol “SSIC.” The underwriters are expected to have an option to purchase up to an additional 1,607,143 shares of common stock. The completion of the proposed offering depends upon several factors, including market and other conditions.

SSIC will be managed by Silver Spike Capital, LLC. SSIC’s investment objective will be to maximize risk-adjusted returns on equity for its shareholders. SSIC intends to achieve its investment objective by investing primarily in secured debt, unsecured debt, equity warrants and direct equity investments in middle-market cannabis companies and other companies in the health and wellness sector.

SSIC intends to use the net proceeds of this offering to make investments in accordance with its investment objective and strategies and for general corporate purposes.

Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and JMP Securities LLC are acting as joint book-running managers for the offering. Cantor Fitzgerald & Co., Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. and JonesTrading Institutional Services LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the “SEC”) but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold nor may offers to buy be accepted prior to the time that the registration statement becomes effective. No offer to buy the securities can be accepted and no part of the purchase price can be received until the registration statement has become effective, and any such offer may be withdrawn or revoked by you without obligation or commitment of any kind, at any time prior to the time you receive notice of an acceptance of the offer given after the effective date.

Investors are advised to carefully consider the investment objectives, risks and charges and expenses of SSIC before investing. The preliminary prospectus, dated July 16, 2021, contains this and other information about SSIC and should be read carefully before investing. The information in the registration statement, preliminary prospectus and herein is not complete and may be changed.

