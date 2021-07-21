checkAd

FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Australia Sees Significant Growth with Appointment of Seven Senior Managing Directors

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 01:00  |  47   |   |   

SYDNEY, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the significant growth of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Australia with the addition of seven Senior Managing Directors in the past six months, including five professionals from Big Four consulting firms.

Chris Hill, David McGrath, Vaughan Strawbridge and Kathryn Evans will be based in Sydney, and Ben Campbell will be based in Brisbane. In addition, John Batchelor, who is based in Melbourne, recently returned to Australia from FTI Consulting’s Hong Kong office, where he served as Co-Leader of Asia. The firm also recently announced Daniel Woodhouse’s internal promotion to Senior Managing Director in the Perth office.

FTI Consulting has a market-leading restructuring practice with specialists who have led some of Australia’s highest-profile and most complex restructurings. The addition of the five new Senior Managing Directors, along with the appointments of Mr. Batchelor and Mr. Woodhouse, further enhance the depth of FTI Consulting’s talent in the market and ability to help clients maximise value.

Commenting on the appointments, Mark Dewar, Australian Practice Leader at FTI Consulting, said, “For some time now, FTI Consulting has been the dominant restructuring firm globally, and we have had the same goal for the Australian business. With the calibre of the new hires joining, we are well on the way to replicating the global success in our local market.”

John Park, Head of Corporate Finance & Restructuring for Australia at FTI Consulting, said the firm’s strengths enable it to attract leading specialists in the field.

“We are in a unique position to provide independent, impartial advice and assistance to a broad range of clients. Further, with restructuring mandates becoming increasingly global, we have access to a network of experts across multiple jurisdictions and industries to advise clients wherever they may do business,” Mr Park said.

About FTI Consulting
FTI Consulting, Inc. is a global business advisory firm dedicated to helping organizations manage change, mitigate risk and resolve disputes: financial, legal, operational, political & regulatory, reputational and transactional. With more than 6,400 employees located in 29 countries, FTI Consulting professionals work closely with clients to anticipate, illuminate and overcome complex business challenges and make the most of opportunities. The Company generated $2.46 billion in revenues during fiscal year 2020. In certain jurisdictions, FTI Consulting’s services are provided through distinct legal entities that are separately capitalized and independently managed. For more information, visit www.fticonsulting.com and connect with us on Twitter (@FTIConsulting), Facebook and LinkedIn.

FTI Consulting, Inc.
Level 22, Gateway
1 Macquarie Place
Sydney NSW 2000
Australia
+61.2.8247.8000

Investor Contact:
Mollie Hawkes
+1.617.747.1791
mollie.hawkes@fticonsulting.com  

Media Contact:
Rebecca Hine                      
+ 61.7.3225.4972
rebecca.hine@fticonsulting.com 





0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

FTI Consulting’s Corporate Finance & Restructuring Segment in Australia Sees Significant Growth with Appointment of Seven Senior Managing Directors SYDNEY, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE: FCN) today announced the significant growth of its Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment in Australia with the addition of seven Senior Managing Directors in the past six …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Brickell Biotech Increases Previously Announced Bought Deal Offering of Common Stock to $7.0 ...
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board