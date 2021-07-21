Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ('Twin Vee' or the 'Company') a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced the pricing of its …

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ('Twin Vee' or the 'Company') a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced the pricing of its …

FORT PIERCE, FL / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Twin Vee PowerCats, Co. (NASDAQ:VEEE), ('Twin Vee' or the 'Company') a designer, manufacturer and marketer of recreational and commercial power catamaran boats, today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 3,000,000 shares of its common stock at a public offering price of $6.00 per share, for gross proceeds of $18,000,000, before deducting underwriting discounts and offering expenses. In addition, the Company has granted the underwriters a 45-day option to purchase up to an additional 450,000 shares of common stock to cover over-allotments at the initial public offering price, less the underwriting discount. All of the shares of common stock are being offered by the Company. The Company intends to use the proceeds for production and marketing of its larger fully equipped boats, for the design, development, testing, manufacturing, and marketing of its new line of electric boats and fully electric propulsion system, for the acquisition of waterfront property and development of the Electra Power Sports EV Innovation & Testing Center, and for working capital.