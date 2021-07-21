checkAd

LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 02:21  |  39   |   |   

Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares plunged nearly 20% on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after Reuters reported it has repeatedly delayed seeking county approval for its proposed lithium mine, despite years of promising investors that it would do so. Five out of seven county officials now say they may block or delay the project because Piedmont has failed to inform them about the mine's potential environmental impacts. Gibbs Law Group is investigating a potential Piedmont Lithium Class Action Lawsuit on behalf of investors who lost money in Piedmont Lithium Inc. (NASDAQ: PLL).

To speak with an attorney regarding this class action lawsuit investigation, click here or call (888) 410-2925.

On Tuesday July 20, 2021, Reuters reported that a majority of county officials in Gaston County, North Carolina say they may block or delay Piedmont’s plan to build the largest lithium mine in the U.S., because the company has failed to inform them of any potential environmental impacts, including effects on noise, dust, vibrations, water and air quality.

Despite promising investors as early as 2018 that it would obtain permits by 2019, Piedmont has repeatedly delayed the process. In March 2021, Piedmont cancelled a planned meeting with county commissioners with three days’ notice, leading one commissioner to say, “This has been the worst rollout of a project from a company I’ve ever seen.” Previously, Piedmont has told investors it was “not aware” of any potential roadblocks to receiving permitting, despite the fact that they had not yet presented any information to the county government.

Piedmont signed a deal with Tesla in 2020, causing its stock to skyrocket, and its proposed mine would be the largest lithium mine in the US.

Following news of trouble with its planned mine, Piedmont’s stock price plummeted nearly 20% at the close of July 20, 2021, causing significant harm to investors.

What Should Piedmont Investors Do?

If you invested in Piedmont, visit our website or contact our securities team directly at (888) 410-2925 to discuss how you may be able to recover your losses. Our investigation concerns whether Piedmont Lithium Inc. has violated federal securities laws by providing false or misleading statements to investors.

About Gibbs Law Group

Gibbs Law Group represents investors throughout the country in securities litigation to correct abusive corporate governance practices, breaches of fiduciary duty, and proxy violations. The firm has recovered over a billion dollars for its clients against some of the world’s largest corporations, and our attorneys have received numerous honors for their work, including “Best Lawyers in America,” “Top Plaintiff Lawyers in California,” “California Lawyer Attorney of the Year,” “Class Action Practice Group of the Year,” “Consumer Protection MVP,” and “Top Women Lawyers in California.”

This press release may constitute Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and ethical rules.

Piedmont Lithium Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

LOST MONEY IN PIEDMONT LITHIUM INC.? Gibbs Law Group Investigates Potential Securities Law Violations Piedmont Lithium Inc. shares plunged nearly 20% on Tuesday, July 20, 2021 after Reuters reported it has repeatedly delayed seeking county approval for its proposed lithium mine, despite years of promising investors that it would do so. Five out of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Palantir Introduces Foundry for Builders
H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Company for $130 Million
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Enrollment of First Patient in Clinical Trial for ...
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
Glancy Prongay & Murray LLP Reminds Investors of Looming Deadline in the Class Action Lawsuit ...
Arkema: Disclosure of Trading in Own Shares from 12 July to 16 July 2021
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
20.07.21INVESTIGATION ALERT: The Schall Law Firm Announces it is Investigating Claims Against Piedmont Lithium Inc. and Encourages Investors with Losses to Contact the Firm
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
20.07.21EQUITY ALERT: Rosen Law Firm Encourages Piedmont Lithium Inc. Investors with Losses to Inquire About Class Action Investigation – PLL
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21Piedmont Expands Spodumene Resources Through Investments in IronRidge Resources
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten
30.06.21Piedmont and Sayona Receive Court Approval for Acquisition of Québec-based North American Lithium
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten