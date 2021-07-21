checkAd

Taro to Announce First Quarter Results on July 27, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021   

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE: TARO) announced today that it plans to release its financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2021, after the close of market on Tuesday, July 27, 2021.

The release will be accessible on Taro’s website at www.taro.com.

About Taro

Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. is a multinational, science-based pharmaceutical company, dedicated to meeting the needs of its customers through the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of the highest quality healthcare products. For further information on Taro Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd., please visit the Company’s website at www.taro.com.

