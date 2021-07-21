Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. Provides Update on Qualifying Transaction for Pine Channel Gold Property

The acquisition of the Option (the “ Transaction ”), as previously announced in the Company's news release dated May 12, 2021, will constitute TCAP’s Qualifying Transaction, as defined under TSXV Policy 2.4 - Capital Pool Companies. Assuming all conditions for closing are satisfied, the Company and Optionor expect to close the Transaction on or about July 26, 2021 (the " Anticipated Closing Date ").

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Tri Capital Opportunities Corp. (“ TCAP ” or the “ Company ”) (TSXV: TCAP.P), a capital pool company, is pleased to announce that it has filed a filing statement dated July 20, 2021, (the " Filing Statement ") with the TSX Venture Exchange (the " TSXV ") for the acquisition of the option (the " Option ") from Eagle Plains Resources Ltd. (" Optionor ") to acquire an undivided 80% interest in and to certain mineral claims in northern Saskatchewan collectively known as the Pine Channel Gold Property.

In due course, the parties to the Transaction will issue a further comprehensive news release announcing, among other things, the closing of the Transaction and the date on which the common shares of TCAP (the “TCAP Shares”) will resume trading.

Name Change

In connection with the Transaction, on or before the Anticipated Closing Date, the Company will change its name to "Alpha Minerals Ltd." (the "Name Change") and the Company’s trading symbol will change from "TCAP.P" to "APMI". Completion of the Name Change remains subject to the approval of the TSXV.

Technical Report

A technical report titled “Technical Report for the Pine Channel Property” dated effective June 17, 2021, prepared in accordance with National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects, has been prepared for the Optionor’s Pine Channel Gold Property and will be filed under the Company's SEDAR profile in conjunction with the filing of the Filing Statement.

Management and Board of Directors

The management team of the Resulting Issuer will be led by James Pettit as President and CEO, Timothy Fernback as the CFO, Kelly Pladson as the Corporate Secretary, and Raymond Wladichuk, P.Geo as VP Exploration.

The board of directors of the Resulting Issuer will be comprised of James Pettit, Timothy Fernback, Jordan Trimble, Simon Dyakowski, Riley Trimble and Nick Findler. Please see the Company’s news release dated May 12, 2021, and the Filing Statement for additional information on the incoming board of directors and management team.