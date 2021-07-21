checkAd

Dollar General Celebrates Walton, Kentucky Distribution Center Grand Opening

Today, Dollar General celebrated the grand opening of its Walton, Kentucky distribution center alongside employees, Company executives, Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear and other officials. Representing an approximate $65 million investment in Boone County, Kentucky, the Walton facility is expected to create 300 new distribution and private fleet career opportunities and support more than 800 Dollar General stores at full capacity.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20210720006294/en/

Kentucky Governor Andy Beshear joins Dollar General for a ribbon cutting ceremony celebrating the grand opening of the Company's new Walton, Kentucky Distribution Center. (Photo: Business Wire)

“We are excited to celebrate our Walton distribution center grand opening and to continue supporting Kentucky communities,” said Todd Vasos, Dollar General’s CEO. “Dollar General’s roots run deep in the Commonwealth, and we are grateful for the partnership from state and local teams including Governor Andy Beshear, the Northern Kentucky Economic Development, Boone County Judge Executive Gary Moore, the Northern Kentucky Chamber of Commerce, the City of Walton and the Kentucky Cabinet for Economic Development that helped us further invest in the state. We look forward to welcoming new employees into the Dollar General family and being a longstanding business partner in the Boone County community.”

“Joining with Dollar General’s leadership team, new employees and local leaders to help open this facility today makes a clear statement about the direction of the company and Kentucky,” Kentucky Gov. Andy Beshear said. “Dollar General’s decision to add new operations in our state highlights Kentucky’s key location for the distribution and logistics industry, a sector seeing supercharged demand as we sprint out of this pandemic. My congratulations to Dollar General and the many people who worked to make today’s announcement possible. As our economy accelerates, we look forward to seeing this facility at full scale and the company’s eight-decade partnership with Kentucky continue to flourish.”

Wertpapier


