Cashmere Valley Bank Earnings Increase 18.4% From Prior Year

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced 2021 year to date earnings of $14.2 million and quarterly earnings of $6.9 million for the periods ended June 30, 2021. Year to date diluted earnings …

CASHMERE, WA / ACCESSWIRE / July 20, 2021 / Cashmere Valley Bank (OTCQX:CSHX) ("Bank"), announced 2021 year to date earnings of $14.2 million and quarterly earnings of $6.9 million for the periods ended June 30, 2021. Year to date diluted earnings per share were $3.59, representing an increase of $0.57 per share, or 18.8%.

As of June 30, 2021, deposit balances totaled $1.9 billion. Deposit balances increased approximately $152.4 million from December 31, 2021, representing an 8.9% increase.

"Our deposit growth has been the driver for our increasing earnings," said Greg Oakes, President and CEO. "Our deposit growth continued in the second quarter, exceeding our expectations. Deposit growth along with fees earned from PPP forgiveness have been welcome surprises in light of the industry's compressed interest rate environment. We were also pleased with the results of our tender offer which was completed during the second quarter."

Q2 Highlights
The Bank reported the following statement of condition highlights as of June 30, 2021:

  • June 30, 2021 gross loans totaled $941.2 million representing a decrease of $9.8 million or 1.0% from December 31, 2020.
  • Total deposits increased by $152.4 million or 8.9% from December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits have increased $57.0 million or 15.6% since December 31, 2020. Non-interest bearing deposits total $422.6 million and represent 22.6% of total deposits.
  • On May 14, 2021 the Bank announced the completion of a tender offer to repurchase the Bank's stock at $70.00 per share. The Bank was approved to repurchase 340,000 shares and successfully repurchased 98,223 shares.
  • Net income for the quarter was $6.9 million, an increase of $348,000 or 5.3% over the prior year. Diluted earnings per share increased $0.10 to $1.75 per share. An increase of $1,358,000 in net interest income combined with a reduction in provision for loan losses of $1,996,000 were the primary reasons for the increase in income. The second quarter of 2020 did have a non-recurring gain of $2.5 million on the sale of securities.

Pandemic Response Update
As of June 30, 2021, the remaining balance on PPP loans totaled $40.1 million. Remaining fees to be earned totaled $1.9 million. During the quarter, net deferred fees reported through income totaled $762,000 and year to date net deferred fees totaled $1,835,000, which have had a positive impact on the Bank's earnings and net interest margin.

The Bank began providing support to its employees at the onset of COVID-19 including at-risk employees and employees with child care needs. Those employees have been allowed to stay home, Bank paid as needed on an unlimited basis, or work from home if their position allows. While some employees will continue to work from home at a reduced level, the program to financially support for COVID related illnesses has been suspended.

Cash, Cash Equivalents and Restricted Cash
Total cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash were $134.7 million at June 30, 2021, compared to $135.7 million at December 31, 2020.

Investments
The investment portfolio totaled $1.0 billion at June 30, 2021, an increase of $151.5 million from December 31, 2020 and an increase of $330.0 million from June 30, 2020. The increase is a result of significant deposit growth combined with marginal loan demand. Security types showing the most significant increases year to date were CMO's $77.9 million, taxable municipal securities $54.2 million and treasury securities $22.4 million.

Loans and Credit Quality
Gross loans totaled $941.2 million as of June 30, 2021 a decrease of $21.9 million from March 31, 2021 and a decrease of $33.8 million from June 30, 2020. As compared to the prior June 30, real estate balances consisting of multifamily and consumer adjustable rate mortgages have decreased $29.0 million. Commercial and agriculture balances have decreased $15.1 million. The decrease in commercial and agriculture balances were primarily the result of a decrease of $26.3 million in PPP loans which were partially offset by increases in commercial loans. Over the last 12 months the Bank did see a significant increase in commercial real estate (CRE) loans. CRE loans increased $25.6 million or 10.4%.

The allowance for loans and lease losses (ALLL) was 1.47% of gross loans as compared to 1.36% one year ago. The Bank did not make any provisions during the first half of 2021 and the allowance totals $13.9 million.

Credit quality remains exceptionally strong with non-performing loans totaling $856,000 representing 0.09% of total loans as of June 30, 2021.

Deposits
Deposits totaled $1.872 billion at June 30, 2021, as compared to $1.585 billion at June 30, 2020. The $286.9 million increase in deposits from the year end represented an 18.1% increase. Transaction accounts grew $322.7 million while time deposits decreased $35.9 million over the prior 12 months.

Earnings

Net Interest Income
Net interest income totaled $25.5 million during the first six months of 2021, compared to $23.2 million during the first six months of 2020. The primary reason for increases in net interest income were increases in PPP fees which are generally recorded into income at the time of PPP loan forgiveness. Net PPP fees totaled approximately $1.8 million in the first six months of 2021. Net fees in the second quarter were approximately $762,000 which was a decrease from $1,073,000 in the first quarter of 2021. PPP fees recognized in the first six months of 2020 were negligible.

Interest income from available for sale securities totaled $8.7 million in the first half of 2021, compared to $7.6 million in the comparable period from one year ago. As compared to the prior year, yields on investment securities have decreased from 2.54% to 1.90%. Securities portfolio growth has driven the increase in securities income.

The net interest margin was 2.61% for the first six months of 2021, compared to 2.87% in the first six months of 2020. Loan yields have increased six basis points, while cash and available for sale securities yields have decreased 68 and 64 basis points respectively.

Non-Interest Income
Non-interest income totaled $9.6 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $11.0 million in the first half of 2020. The decrease was due to a $2.5 million reduction on gains on security sales. Mortgage banking income remained strong and was largely unchanged from the prior year. Interchange income increased significantly by $539,000 (56.6%) due to program and network changes.

Non-Interest Expense
Non-interest expense totaled $18.5 million in the first half of 2021 as compared to $17.8 million in the first half of 2020.

As compared to the same period one year ago, wages and benefits expense increased $352,000 or 3.4% and professional services including legal, audits and examination expenses increased $269,000.

The Bank's efficiency ratio was 55.4% in the first half of 2021 as compared to 54.2% in the first half of 2020.

About Cashmere Valley Bank
Cashmere Valley Bank was established September 24, 1932 and now has 11 retail offices in Chelan, Douglas, Kittitas and Yakima Counties and a municipal lending office in King County. The Bank provides business and personal banking, commercial lending, insurance services through its wholly owned subsidiary Mitchell, Reed & Schmitten Insurance, investment services, mortgage services, equipment lease financing, auto and marine dealer financing and municipal lending. The success of Cashmere Valley Bank is the result of maintaining a high level of personal service and controlling expenses so our fees and charges offer our customers the best value available. We remain committed to those principles that we feel are best summarized as, "the little Bank with the big circle of friends."

Forward-Looking Statements
This release may contain certain forward-looking statements that are based on management's current expectations regarding economic, legislative, and regulatory issues that may impact the Bank's earnings in future periods. Forward-looking statements can be identified by the fact that they do not relate strictly to historical or current facts. They often include the words "believe," "expect," "intend," "anticipate," "estimate," "will," "would," "should," "could" or "may." Factors that could cause future results to vary materially from current management expectations include, but are not limited to, general economic conditions, economic uncertainty in the United States and abroad, changes in interest rates, deposit flows, real estate values, costs or effects of acquisitions, competition, changes in accounting principles, policies or guidelines, legislation or regulation, and other economic, competitive, governmental, regulatory and technological factors affecting the Bank's operations. The Bank undertakes no obligation to release publicly the result of any revisions to these forward-looking statements that may be made to reflect events or circumstances after the date of this press release or to reflect the occurrence of unanticipated events.

Media Contact:
Greg Oakes, CEO, (509) 782-2092
Mike Lundstrom, CFO, (509) 782-5495

Consolidated Balance Sheets 
(UNAUDITED)

 
(Dollars in Thousands)
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
Cashmere Valley Bank and Subsidiary
 
  		   
  		   
  		   

 
  June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020     June 30, 2020    
Assets
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
Cash and Cash Equivalent:
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
Cash & due from banks
  21,890     27,258     28,355    
Interest bearing deposits
    94,013       97,466       108,387    
Fed funds sold
    18,743       10,990       4,872    
Total Cash and Cash Equivalent
    134,646       135,714       141,614    

 
                         
Securities available for sale
    1,007,823       856,327       677,793    
Federal Home Loan Bank stock, at cost
    2,393       1,982       1,982    
Loans held for sale
    532       1,470       5,497    

 
                         
Loans
    941,176       950,970       974,953    
Allowance for credit losses
    (13,854 )     (13,730 )     (13,226 )  
Net loans
    927,322       937,240       961,727    

 
                         
Premises and equipment
    17,348       16,381       16,680    
Accrued interest receivable
    8,181       7,829       7,228    
Foreclosed real estate
    -       -       -    
Bank Owned Life Insurance
    26,138       15,908       15,675    
Goodwill
    7,518       7,182       7,162    
Intangibles
    2,233       1,564       1,684    
Mortgage servicing rights
    2,808       2,856       2,659    
Other assets
    10,552       9,835       7,073    

 
                         
Total assets
  2,147,494     1,994,288     1,846,774    

 
                         
Liabilities and Shareholders' Equity
                         

 
                         
Liabilities
                         
Deposits:
                         
Non-interest bearing demand
  422,606     365,645     348,397    
Savings and interest-bearing demand
    1,232,659       1,121,111       984,123    
Time
    217,057       233,215       252,927    
Total deposits
    1,872,322       1,719,971       1,585,447    

 
                         
Accrued interest payable
    506       612       699    
Short-term borrowings
    25,409       16,395       14,122    
Long-term borrowings
    -       -       -    
Other liabilities
    14,587       18,632       23,549    

 
                         
Total liabilities
    1,912,824       1,755,610       1,623,817    

 
                         
Shareholders' Equity
                         
Common stock (no par value); authorized 10,000,000 shares;
                         
Issued and outstanding: 6/30/2021 -- 3,876,931 ; 
3/31/2021 -- 3,972,304 ; 6/30/2020 -- 3,972,149
    3,898       3,723       3,649    
Treasury stock
    (16,784 )     (9,908 )     (9,908 )  
Retained Earnings
    228,723       217,487       206,753    
Accumulated other comprehensive income
    18,833       27,376       22,463    
Total shareholders' equity
    234,670       238,678       222,957    

 
                         
Total liabilities and shareholders' equity
  2,147,494     1,994,288     1,846,774    

 
                         
                           

Quarterly Consolidated Statements of Income 
(UNAUDITED)

 
(Dollars in Thousands)
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary
 
  		   
  		   
  		   

 
  For the quarters ended,    

 
  June 30, 2021     December 31, 2020     June 30, 2020    
Interest Income
 
  		   
  		   
  		   
Loans
  9,656     9,761     9,409    
Deposits at other financial institutions
    21       26       (7 )  
Federal funds sold
    2       1       2    
Securities available for sale:
                         
Taxable
    2,862       2,259       2,362    
Tax-exempt
    1,657       1,617       1,466    
Total interest income
    14,198       13,664       13,232    

 
                         
Interest Expense
                         
Deposits
    1,341       1,515       1,735    
Short-term borrowings
    11       9       9    
Long-term borrowings
    -       -       -    
Total interest expense
    1,352       1,524       1,744    

 
                         
Net interest income
    12,846       12,140       11,488    

 
                         
Provision for Credit Losses
    8       321       2,004    

 
                         
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
    12,838       11,819       9,484    

 
                         
Non-Interest Income
                         
Service charges on deposit accounts
    354       327       204    
Mortgage banking operations
    1,364       2,110       2,121    
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale
    21       -       2,508    
Brokerage commissions
    369       202       241    
Insurance commissions and fees
    1,264       1,182       1,143    
Net interchange income (expense)
    783       587       552    
BOLI cash value
    116       117       116    
Dividends from correspondent banks
    15       15       14    
Other
    314       332       267    
Total non-interest income
    4,600       4,872       7,166    

 
                         
Non-Interest Expense
                         
Salaries and employee benefits
    5,349       4,951       5,208    
Occupancy and equipment
    756       799       728    
Audits and examinations
    316       216       233    
State and local business and occupation taxes
    228       239       259    
Legal and professional fees
    217       98       140    
Net loss (gain) on foreclosed real estate
    -       -       -    
Check losses and charge-offs
    131       99       114    
Low income housing investment losses
    155       134       336    
Data processing
    1,214       1,155       1,087    
Product delivery
    284       255       301    
Other
    797       786       618    
Total non-interest expense
    9,447       8,732       9,024    

 
                         
Income before income taxes
    7,991       7,959       7,626    

 
                         
Income Taxes
    1,092       967       1,075    

 
                         
Net income
  6,899     6,992     6,551    

 
                         
Earnings Per Share
                         
Basic
  1.76     1.76     1.65    
Diluted
  1.75     1.76     1.65    

 
                         
                           

Year-to-Date Consolidated Statements of Income 
(UNAUDITED)

 
(Dollars in Thousands)
 
  		   
  		   
Cashmere Valley Bank & Subsidiary
 
  		   
  		   

 
  For the six months ended,    

 
  June 30, 2021     June 30, 2020    
Interest Income
 
  		   
  		   
Loans
  19,578     18,898    
Deposits at other financial institutions
    44       324    
Federal Funds Sold
    3       26    
Securities available for sale:
                 
Taxable
    5,416       5,048    
Tax-exempt
    3,298       2,563    
Total interest income
    28,339       26,859    

 
                 
Interest Expense
                 
Deposits
    2,779       3,650    
Short-term borrowings
    19       18    
Long-term borrowings
    -       -    
Total interest expense
    2,798       3,668    

 
                 
Net interest income
    25,541       23,191    

 
                 
Provision for Credit Losses
    4       2,467    

 
                 
Net interest income after provision for credit losses
    25,537       20,724    

 
                 
Non-Interest Income
                 
Service charges on deposit accounts
    681       667    
Mortgage banking operations
    3,244       3,269    
Net gain (loss) on sales of securities available for sale
    21       2,520    
Brokerage commissions
    584       463    
Insurance commissions and fees
    2,516       2,329    
Net interchange income (expense)
    1,492       953    
BOLI cash value
    230       228    
Dividends from correspondent banks
    37       36    
Other
    778       573    

 
    9,583       11,038    
Total non-interest income
                 
Non-Interest Expense
                 
Salaries and employee benefits
    10,562       10,210    
Occupancy and equipment
    1,501       1,478    
Audits and examinations
    619       513    
State and local business and occupation taxes
    479       462    
Legal and professional fees
    439       276    
Net loss (gain) on foreclosed real estate
    -       -    
Check losses and charge-offs
    332       220    
Low income housing investment losses
    300       418    
Data processing
    2,264       2,270    
Product delivery
    517       553    
Other
    1,536       1,358    
Total non-interest expense
    18,549       17,758    

 
                 
Income before income taxes
    16,571       14,004    

 
                 
Income Taxes
    2,356       1,997    

 
                 
Net income
  14,215     12,007    

 
                 
Earnings Per Share
                 
Basic
  3.60     3.02    
Diluted
  3.59     3.02    

 
                 

