DISCO Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering

CS Disco, Inc. (“DISCO”) today announced the pricing of its initial public offering of 7,000,000 shares of its common stock at a price to the public of $32.00 per share. In addition, the underwriters have been granted a 30 day option to purchase up to an additional 500,000 shares of common stock from DISCO and up to an additional 200,000 shares of common stock from the selling stockholder named in the prospectus at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. DISCO will not receive any proceeds from the sale of shares by the selling stockholder.

The shares are expected to begin trading on the New York Stock Exchange on July 21, 2021 under the symbol “LAW” and the offering is expected to close on July 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

J.P. Morgan Securities LLC and BofA Securities Inc. are acting as lead book-running managers and representatives of the underwriters for the offering. Citigroup Global Markets, Inc. and Jefferies LLC are also acting as book-running managers for the offering, and Canaccord Genuity LLC, Cowen and Company, LLC, Needham & Company LLC, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated and Loop Capital Markets LLC are acting as co-managers for the offering.

A registration statement relating to the offering has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission and was declared effective on July 20, 2021. The offering will be made only by means of a prospectus forming part of the effective registration statement relating to the offering. Copies of the final prospectus, when available, may be obtained from: J.P. Morgan Securities LLC, c/o: Broadridge Financial Solutions, 1155 Long Island Avenue, Edgewood, NY 11717, by telephone at (866) 803-9204 or by email at prospectus-eq_fi@jpmorganchase.com and BofA Securities, NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, NC 28255-0001, attention: Prospectus Department, or by email at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy these securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.




