checkAd

Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Tests in Brazil

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 04:56  |  32   |   |   

HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, announced its receipt today of a $28.3 million purchase order from Bio-Manguinhos for the purchase of Chembio’s DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen tests for delivery during 2021 to support the urgent needs of Brazil’s Ministry of Health in addressing the COVID-19 pandemic. The DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test is designed to detect the SARS-CoV-2 antigen, which indicates an active COVID-19 infection, in only 20 minutes using a minimally invasive nasal swab. Chembio’s delivery of the full number of tests covered by the purchase order may be affected by limitations of Chembio’s supply chain, staffing, and liquidity, and other matters outside Chembio’s control.

Bio-Manguinhos, a subsidiary of the Oswaldo Cruz Foundation (Fiocruz), is responsible for the development and production of vaccines, diagnostics, and biopharmaceuticals, primarily to meet demands of Brazil’s national public health system. Chembio has a long-standing relationship with Bio-Manguinhos, having supplied multiple products for point-of-care detection of COVID-19 antibodies, HIV, and other infectious diseases. Bio-Manguinhos received regulatory approval from Agência Nacional de Vigilância Sanitária (ANVISA) in March 2021, following ANVISA approval of the test for Chembio’s Brazilian subsidiary in November 2020.

“We are pleased to significantly expand our customer relationship with Bio-Manguinhos to address the testing needs surrounding COVID-19,” said Javan Esfandiari, Chembio’s Executive VP, Chief Science & Technology Officer. “Enabling providers to test patients at the point-of-care and determine their infection status in only 20 minutes can be one of the most effective methods for controlling the spread of COVID-19 and improving patient outcomes. We believe the purchase order validates the investments we made earlier this year in inventory for the DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen test and look forward to ramping up production. We are very proud to provide this test in Brazil and assist in efforts to manage the global pandemic.”

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Chembio Diagnostics Receives $28.3 Million Purchase Order from Bio-Manguinhos for DPP SARS-CoV-2 Antigen Tests in Brazil HAUPPAUGE, N.Y., July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Chembio Diagnostics, Inc. (Nasdaq: CEMI), a leading point-of-care diagnostic company focused on infectious diseases, announced its receipt today of a $28.3 million purchase order from …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Japan becomes first country to approve Ronapreve (casirivimab and imdevimab) for the treatment of ...
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Share Purchase Agreement to Participate in Asaramatoru Oil Field ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board