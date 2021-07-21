checkAd

Signature Bank Announces Upsize and Pricing of Public Stock Offering

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), a New York-based full-service commercial bank, announced today the upsize and pricing of its underwritten offering of 2,500,000 shares of common stock at $232 per share. The offering was upsized from the previously announced offering size of 2,100,000 shares of common stock. The Bank has also granted to the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to 375,000 additional shares of common stock. The Bank intends to use the proceeds from the offering for general corporate purposes.

Morgan Stanley and BofA Securities are acting as the bookrunners in the offering. Closing of the offering is expected to occur on or about July 23, 2021, subject to customary closing conditions.

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy the securities, nor will there be any sale of the securities in any State in which any such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The offering will be made only by means of an offering circular.

Copies of the offering circular may be obtained from:

  • Morgan Stanley & Co. LLC, Attention: Prospectus Department, 180 Varick Street, 2nd Floor, New York, New York 10014; or
  • BofA Securities, Inc., NC1-004-03-43, 200 North College Street, 3rd Floor, Charlotte, North Carolina 28555, Attention: Prospectus Department or by e-mail at dg.prospectus_requests@bofa.com.

The securities are not deposits and are neither insured nor approved by the FDIC. The securities are being offered pursuant to an exemption from registration under the Securities Act of 1933 provided by Section 3(a)(2) of such Act.

About Signature Bank

Signature Bank (Nasdaq: SBNY), member FDIC, is a New York-based, full-service commercial bank with 37 private client offices throughout the metropolitan New York area, as well as those in Connecticut, California and North Carolina. Through its single-point-of-contact approach, the Bank’s private client banking teams primarily serve the needs of privately owned businesses, their owners and senior managers.

The Bank has two wholly owned subsidiaries: Signature Financial, LLC, provides equipment finance and leasing; and, Signature Securities Group Corporation, a licensed broker-dealer, investment adviser and member FINRA/SIPC, offers investment, brokerage, asset management and insurance products and services.

Since commencing operations in May 2001, Signature Bank reached $96.9 billion in assets as of June 30, 2021. With $85.6 billion in deposits at second quarter-end 2021, Signature Bank placed 22nd on S&P Global’s list of the largest banks in the U.S., based on deposits.

