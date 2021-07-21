checkAd

Colliers appoints new Chief Executive Officer for India business

21.07.2021, 05:30  |  37   |   |   

Ramesh Nair joins Colliers as Chief Executive Officer, India and Managing Director, Market Development, Asia to accelerate the growth of Colliers

TORONTO and GURGAON, India, July 20, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Leading diversified professional services and investment management company Colliers (NASDAQ and TSX: CIGI) announced today the appointment of Ramesh Nair as the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) for India and Managing Director, Market Development for Asia, effective immediately. 

Ramesh joins Colliers from JLL India, where he held the position of CEO & Country Head, leading over 12,000 people. Having joined JLL in 1999, Ramesh has a proven track record of success and a reputation as a market leader. As one of the most well-respected professionals in the Indian real estate industry, he has experience working across diverse asset classes and markets, advising leading domestic and multinational owners, investors, and occupiers. Based in Mumbai, Ramesh will partner with Sankey Prasad, Chairman & Managing Director of Colliers in India, to lead the business.

John Kenny, Chief Executive Officer, Asia Pacific, commented: “We are delighted to have Ramesh join us to lead and accelerate the success of our clients and our people in one of the largest and most dynamic economies in the world. His experience and leadership skills will be particularly relevant to our clients in the region and around the world as they seek opportunities in the post-Covid economy.”

As Managing Director, Market Development, Asia, Ramesh will use his considerable industry experience to add value beyond the boundaries of India and develop services, expand client relationships, and attract other talented professionals to the company.

Sankey added, “I welcome Ramesh to the Colliers team and look forward to collaborating with him to drive exceptional results for our clients. The Colliers business in India has grown significantly in the last few years, and we have accelerated our growth plans in this exciting economy. Our unparalleled focus on providing outstanding client outcomes remains at the forefront of our success. When powered with Ramesh's enterprising approach, Colliers is set to lead the industry into the future.”

“I was attracted by Colliers’ reputation as the fastest growing real estate services firm in India. I am impressed by Colliers’ strategic acquisitions including India’s leading project management firm Synergy and thrilled to be a part of this growth story,” said Ramesh. “Colliers’ decentralised operating model, enterprising culture, service excellence mindset and global brand make me excited about what we can achieve for our clients in India and Asia.”

Media Contacts:

Andrea Cheung
Global Manager, Communications
andrea.cheung@colliers.com
416-324-6402

Sukanya Dasgupta
Director & Head, India Marketing & Communications
Sukanya.dasgupta@colliers.com
+91 9811867682/ 8826377335

About Colliers

Colliers (NASDAQ, TSX: CIGI) is a leading diversified professional services and investment management company. With operations in 66 countries, our more than 15,000 enterprising professionals work collaboratively to provide expert advice to real estate occupiers, owners and investors. For more than 25 years, our experienced leadership with significant insider ownership has delivered compound annual investment returns of almost 20% for shareholders. With annualized revenues of $3.0 billion ($3.3 billion including affiliates) and $40 billion of assets under management, we maximize the potential of property and accelerate the success of our clients and our people. Learn more about how we accelerate success at corporate.colliers.com, Twitter @Colliers or LinkedIn.





