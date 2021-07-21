checkAd

EQS-News Julius Baer to develop real estate offering as part of Swiss market strategy

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.07.2021, 07:01  |  34   |   |   

EQS Group-News: Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition
Julius Baer to develop real estate offering as part of Swiss market strategy

21.07.2021 / 07:01

As part of its market strategy for Switzerland, Julius Baer is extending its real estate offering beyond its current focus on mortgage financing. To that end, the Group is taking a first step by acquiring 83% of Kuoni Mueller & Partner (KMP), a leading integrated real estate service provider based in Zurich. Dominik Weber, currently the majority owner and CEO of KMP, will assume the new position as Head Real Estate Advisory at Julius Baer.

Zurich, 21 July 2021 - To address the growing need for holistic real estate solutions in Switzerland, Julius Baer will create a new unit, fully dedicated to this important asset class. It will extend its current offering from mortgage financing to the entire life cycle of real estate, including advisory, brokerage, financing and structuring, as well as related services such as investment management, valuation and specialised property management.

Julius Baer will provide these services together with KMP, of which it will acquire a majority stake of 83%. Price details of the transaction with KMP, which is profitable, were not disclosed; however the acquisition will not have a material impact on Julius Baer's capital ratios. The new subsidiary will constitute an integral part of Julius Baer's real estate offering, while acting as a strategic partner in the fields of real estate valuation, property management and commercial as well as residential real estate brokerage. It will do so using both traditional and digital channels, such as its proprietary platform Maklando. In residential brokerage, KMP's strong footprint in the greater Zurich area shall be expanded to the French-speaking part of Switzerland and coverage is also to be established in Ticino. Julius Baer will continue to collaborate with third-party real estate providers and also ensure an open-architecture approach going forward.

Seite 1 von 3
Julius Baer Group Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

EQS-News Julius Baer to develop real estate offering as part of Swiss market strategy EQS Group-News: Julius Baer Group Ltd. / Key word(s): Acquisition Julius Baer to develop real estate offering as part of Swiss market strategy 21.07.2021 / 07:01 As part of its market strategy for Switzerland, Julius Baer is extending its real …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Vollständige Rückzahlung der Anleihe 2016/21
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE hebt nach erneut gestiegenen Auftragseingängen die Prognose für das ...
DGAP-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Full repayment of the 2016/21 bond
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase ...
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%)
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re erzielt ...
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO Konzerngewinn: 65 Millionen Euro (+45.1%)
DGAP-Adhoc: LS telcom AG: korrigiert Gewinnerwartung - Umsätze verschieben sich voraussichtlich aufgrund der ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
07:01 UhrDGAP-News: Julius Bär baut Real-Estate-Dienstleistungsangebot im Rahmen der Marktstrategie Schweiz aus (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
07:01 UhrDGAP-Adhoc: Konzerngewinn auf Rekordniveau dank starkem Wachstum der verwalteten Vermögen und deutlicher Verbesserung der Kosteneffizienz (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Ad-hocs
07:01 UhrJulius Baer Half Year Adjusted Net Income CHF 636 Million vs. Estimate CHF 593 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
07:01 UhrEQS-News: Julius Bär baut Real-Estate-Dienstleistungsangebot im Rahmen der Marktstrategie Schweiz aus
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Konzerngewinn auf Rekordniveau dank starkem Wachstum der verwalteten Vermögen und deutlicher Verbesserung der Kosteneffizienz
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrEQS-Adhoc: Record-high net profit on the back of strong growth in assets under management and significant improvement in cost efficiency
EQS Group AG | Ad-hocs
07:00 UhrJulius Baer Half Year Adjusted Net Income CHF 636 Million vs. Estimate CHF 593 Million
PLX AI | Analysen
01.07.21DGAP-News: Julius Bär Gruppe AG: Vollzug der Kapitalherabsetzung (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
01.07.21EQS-News: Julius Baer Group Ltd.: Execution of capital reduction
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
01.07.21EQS-News: Julius Bär Gruppe AG: Vollzug der Kapitalherabsetzung
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten