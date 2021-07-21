Julius Baer to develop real estate offering as part of Swiss market strategy

Zurich, 21 July 2021 - To address the growing need for holistic real estate solutions in Switzerland, Julius Baer will create a new unit, fully dedicated to this important asset class. It will extend its current offering from mortgage financing to the entire life cycle of real estate, including advisory, brokerage, financing and structuring, as well as related services such as investment management, valuation and specialised property management.

Julius Baer will provide these services together with KMP, of which it will acquire a majority stake of 83%. Price details of the transaction with KMP, which is profitable, were not disclosed; however the acquisition will not have a material impact on Julius Baer's capital ratios. The new subsidiary will constitute an integral part of Julius Baer's real estate offering, while acting as a strategic partner in the fields of real estate valuation, property management and commercial as well as residential real estate brokerage. It will do so using both traditional and digital channels, such as its proprietary platform Maklando. In residential brokerage, KMP's strong footprint in the greater Zurich area shall be expanded to the French-speaking part of Switzerland and coverage is also to be established in Ticino. Julius Baer will continue to collaborate with third-party real estate providers and also ensure an open-architecture approach going forward.