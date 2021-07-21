Capital increase of the Baloise Swiss Property Fund

checkAd

Basel, 21 July 2021. Baloise Asset Management AG will conduct a capital increase of around CHF 135 million for the Baloise Swiss Property Fund from 10 August 2021 to 19 August 2021.

On 18 June 2021, Baloise announced that the fund management company of the Baloise Swiss Property Fund was examining the purchase of a property portfolio with a market value of around CHF 185.2 million. To finance the purchase of these properties, the fund management company has decided to conduct a capital increase of around CHF 135 million from 10 August 2021 until 12 noon CEST on 19 August 2021. In addition, the fund management company plans to borrow around CHF 50 million of external capital for this property purchase.

The new units will be issued on a best-effort basis as part of a rights offering in Switzerland. A maximum of 1,243,895 new units will be issued. This will increase the number of outstanding units from 4,714,285 to a maximum of 5,958,180 units. Any units not taken up by subscription will not be issued and the total issuance amount will be reduced accordingly. The fund management company reserves the right to either acquire units that have not been taken up by the end of the subscription period or to place these in the market in collaboration with the custodian bank or a third party subject to appropriate due diligence.

The fund management company will use the issue proceeds and the additional external capital for the cash purchase of a property portfolio from Baloise Insurance Ltd and Baloise Life Ltd (both based in Basel) for the Baloise Swiss Property Fund. On 9 June 2021, the Swiss Financial Market Supervisory Authority (FINMA) granted the fund management company a special exemption from the prohibition of acquisitions from related parties pursuant to article 63 (4) of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Act (CISA) in conjunction with article 32a of the Swiss Collective Investment Schemes Ordinance (CISO) for the purposes of the acquisition of these properties.

