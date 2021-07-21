ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Net sales now expected to grow by around 35% in 2021
VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, July 21, 2021 – today ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2021 second-quarter results.
- Q2 net sales of €4.0 billion, gross margin of 50.9%, net income of €1.0 billion
- Q2 net bookings of €8.3 billion
- ASML expects Q3 2021 net sales between €5.2 billion and €5.4 billion and a gross margin between 51% and 52%
- ASML announces a new share buyback program of up to €9 billion to be executed by December 31, 2023
|(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated)
|Q1 2021
|Q2 2021
|Net sales
|4,364
|4,020
|...of which Installed Base Management sales 1
|1,235
|1,071
|New lithography systems sold (units)
|73
|69
|Used lithography systems sold (units)
|3
|3
|
Net bookings 2
|4,740
|8,271
|Gross profit
|2,352
|2,045
|Gross margin (%)
|53.9
|50.9
|Net income
|1,331
|1,038
|EPS (basic; in euros)
|3.21
|2.52
|End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments
|4,656
|5,374
(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.
(2) Our systems net bookings include all system sales orders for which written authorizations have been accepted (for EUV excluding the High-NA systems).
Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com
CEO statement and outlook
"Our second-quarter net sales came in at €4.0 billion, which is within our guidance. The gross margin came in at 50.9%, above our guidance, which is mainly due to higher revenue in software upgrades as customers want to increase capacity quickly, as well as one-off revenue accounting releases. Our second-quarter net bookings came in at €8.3 billion, including €4.9 billion from EUV systems, bringing the total backlog at €17.5 billion.
