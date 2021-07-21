ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021

ASML report s €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion n et income in Q2 2021 Net sales now expected to grow by around 35% in 2021

Q2 net sales of €4.0 billion, gross margin of 50.9%, net income of €1.0 billion

Q2 net bookings of €8.3 billion

ASML expects Q3 2021 net sales between €5.2 billion and €5.4 billion and a gross margin between 51% and 52%

ASML announces a new share buyback program of up to €9 billion to be executed by December 31, 2023

(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q1 2021 Q2 2021 Net sales 4,364 4,020 ...of which Installed Base Management sales 1 1,235 1,071 New lithography systems sold (units) 73 69 Used lithography systems sold (units) 3 3 Net bookings 2



4,740 8,271 Gross profit 2,352 2,045 Gross margin (%) 53.9 50.9 Net income 1,331 1,038 EPS (basic; in euros) 3.21 2.52 End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 4,656 5,374

(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

(2) Our systems net bookings include all system sales orders for which written authorizations have been accepted (for EUV excluding the High-NA systems).

Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com

CEO statement and outlook

"Our second-quarter net sales came in at €4.0 billion, which is within our guidance. The gross margin came in at 50.9%, above our guidance, which is mainly due to higher revenue in software upgrades as customers want to increase capacity quickly, as well as one-off revenue accounting releases. Our second-quarter net bookings came in at €8.3 billion, including €4.9 billion from EUV systems, bringing the total backlog at €17.5 billion.