checkAd

ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 07:00  |  43   |   |   

ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021
Net sales now expected to grow by around 35% in 2021

VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, July 21, 2021 – today ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2021 second-quarter results.

  • Q2 net sales of €4.0 billion, gross margin of 50.9%, net income of €1.0 billion
  • Q2 net bookings of €8.3 billion
  • ASML expects Q3 2021 net sales between €5.2 billion and €5.4 billion and a gross margin between 51% and 52%
  • ASML announces a new share buyback program of up to €9 billion to be executed by December 31, 2023
(Figures in millions of euros unless otherwise indicated) Q1 2021 Q2 2021
Net sales 4,364 4,020
...of which Installed Base Management sales 1 1,235 1,071
     
New lithography systems sold (units) 73 69
Used lithography systems sold (units) 3 3
     
Net bookings 2

  		4,740 8,271
     
Gross profit 2,352 2,045
Gross margin (%) 53.9  50.9 
     
Net income 1,331 1,038
EPS (basic; in euros) 3.21 2.52
     
End-quarter cash and cash equivalents and short-term investments 4,656 5,374

(1) Installed Base Management sales equals our net service and field option sales.

(2) Our systems net bookings include all system sales orders for which written authorizations have been accepted (for EUV excluding the High-NA systems).

Numbers have been rounded for readers' convenience. A complete summary of US GAAP Consolidated Statements of Operations is published on www.asml.com

CEO statement and outlook
"Our second-quarter net sales came in at €4.0 billion, which is within our guidance. The gross margin came in at 50.9%, above our guidance, which is mainly due to higher revenue in software upgrades as customers want to increase capacity quickly, as well as one-off revenue accounting releases. Our second-quarter net bookings came in at €8.3 billion, including €4.9 billion from EUV systems, bringing the total backlog at €17.5 billion.

Seite 1 von 5



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021 ASML reports €4.0 billion net sales and €1.0 billion net income in Q2 2021 Net sales now expected to grow by around 35% in 2021 VELDHOVEN, the Netherlands, July 21, 2021 – today ASML Holding NV (ASML) has published its 2021 second-quarter …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
SSH COMMUNICATIONS SECURITY CORPORATION INTERIM REPORT JANUARY 1 – JUNE 30, 2021
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board