Telia Lietuva results for the six months of 2021

The Board of Telia Lietuva, AB (hereinafter “Telia Lietuva” or “the Company”) approved unaudited Telia Lietuva, AB Consolidated Interim Financial Statements, prepared according to International Financial Reporting Standards as adopted by the European Union, and Consolidated Interim Report for the six months’ period ended 30 June 2021.

Second quarter of 2021:
- Total revenue amounted to EUR 101.6 million, up by 4.6 per cent over the revenue of EUR 97.1 million in the second quarter of 2020.
- EBITDA was EUR 34 million, an increase by 2.6 per cent over EBITDA of EUR 33.1 million a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) amounted to EUR 34.1 million and was 2.2 per cent higher than adjusted EBITDA of EUR 33.3 million for the second quarter of 2020.
- Profit for the quarter was EUR 12.3 million, up by 8.2 per cent over the profit of EUR 11.4 million a year ago.

First half of 2021:
- Total revenue amounted to EUR 201.3 million, an increase by 6.3 per cent over the revenue of EUR 189.3 million for the first half of 2020.
- EBITDA reached EUR 68.8 million and was 4.4 per cent higher than EBITDA of EUR 65.9 million a year ago.
- Adjusted EBITDA (excluding non-recurring items) amounted to EUR 68 million, an increase by 2.6 per cent over adjusted EBITDA of EUR 66.3 million for the first six months of 2020.
- Profit for the period was EUR 25.4 million, up by 6.2 per cent over the profit of EUR 23.9 million a year ago.
- Free cash flow amounted to EUR 34.8 million, a decrease by 23.3 per cent over the free cash flow of EUR 45.3 million a year ago.

Management comment:
The importance of high-quality connectivity remained high during the first half of 2021 as COVID-19 related lockdowns continued. The second quarantine is officially over as of 1 July 2021. As a result, demand for solutions supporting flexible working as well as for entertainment was strong. To respond to the increased customer preference for video-on-demand, our already appreciated content library was further strengthened. To be in the forefront of innovation we launched new eSIM solutions for smart watches and currently are the only operator in Lithuania to offer eSIM for Apple watches.

