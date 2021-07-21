Lalique Group acquires the Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey hotel and restaurant and opens The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant - further strengthening its hospitality business



Zurich, 21 July 2021 - Lalique Group SA (SIX: LLQ), which is active in the creation, development, marketing and worldwide distribution of luxury goods, is today announcing the acquisition of the Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey hotel and restaurant, which is based in the Bordeaux region and has been operating under the Lalique brand on a licensing basis since 2018. Further, Lalique Group will open the new The Glenturret Lalique Restaurant in Scotland at the end of July. The Group is thus further strengthening diversification in its hospitality business, which now comprises four exclusive establishments that embody the Lalique world and help to promote the Lalique brand.

The five-star Château Lafaurie-Peyraguey hotel and restaurant opened its doors in June 2018 and has since operated under the Lalique brand on a licensing basis. More than 400 years old, the château has three suites and ten guest bedrooms as well as a Michelin star restaurant that can seat 40 diners, while the recently opened summer terrace in the courtyard can seat up to 70 guests. The château/restaurant is managed by Michelin-starred chef Jérôme Schilling, previously executive chef at the Villa René Lalique which is also part of the Group. The hotel, which also has a 'Relais & Châteaux' designation, has been furnished and decorated in the Lalique style. Located less than 40 kilometres from Bordeaux, the château - whose Sauternes wine has been classified as a Premier Grand Cru Classé since 1855 - has a wine cellar and a Lalique boutique, attracting visitors from all over the world year after year.