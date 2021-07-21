Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Cement Marketing Contract With Alegina for Prefabricated Elements Using Crushed Oyster Shells

This commercial partnership with a minimum volume commitment concerns the production of draining slabs and paving stones made with Hoffmann Green cement and aggregate from Alegina’s crushed oyster shells, particularly suited to the requirements of the battle against the artificialization of the ground, the drainage of rainwater and the revegetation of urban developments. These innovative realizations made from bio-sourced ecological products will be used for urban development projects that aim to build tomorrow’s eco-responsible towns and cities.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“ Hoffmann Green Cement ” or the “ Company ”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the signing of a 3-year contract for the development and marketing of its low-carbon cement with Alegina, a Vendée-based company that specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative materials and products from oyster shells and other seashells.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “Blending urbanization and environmental responsibility is the ethos we share with Alegina. We are thus very proud to sign this partnership agreement with a fellow Vendée-based company that specializes in upcycling oyster shells, natural waste of which there is a substantial quantity on the Atlantic coastline. This new contract further strengthens our presence on the precast market and enables our technologies to be combined with other disruptive and innovative solutions with the common goal of decarbonizing the construction sector by implementing a true circular economy.”

Philippe Gaboriau, President of Alegina, adds: “Combining our solution with Hoffmann Green cement, whose environmental performance and added value have already been demonstrated, represents a real opportunity for us to accelerate our young company’s development. This partnership substantiates the dynamism of the Vendée ecosystem in the application of more responsible alternative solutions for tomorrow’s constructions.”

Financial schedule:

H1 2021 revenue and results will be published on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

About ALEGINA

ALEGINA specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative materials and products from oyster shells and other seashells. It develops its bio-sourced ecological products with the objective of transforming a waste matter into a raw material, using it in new and innovative products and contributing to limiting reliance on non-renewable mined materials. Among these products, ALEGINA is also planning to design and market, under the VivaWay brand, draining slabs and cobblestones using aggregate made from crushed oyster shells, which are particularly suited to the requirements of the battle against the artificialization of the ground, the drainage of rainwater and the revegetation of urban developments, notably by combining VivaWay with specific revegetation processes.

