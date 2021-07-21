checkAd

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Cement Marketing Contract With Alegina for Prefabricated Elements Using Crushed Oyster Shells

Nachrichtenquelle: Business Wire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 07:30  |  34   |   |   

Regulatory News:

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the signing of a 3-year contract for the development and marketing of its low-carbon cement with Alegina, a Vendée-based company that specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative materials and products from oyster shells and other seashells.

This commercial partnership with a minimum volume commitment concerns the production of draining slabs and paving stones made with Hoffmann Green cement and aggregate from Alegina’s crushed oyster shells, particularly suited to the requirements of the battle against the artificialization of the ground, the drainage of rainwater and the revegetation of urban developments. These innovative realizations made from bio-sourced ecological products will be used for urban development projects that aim to build tomorrow’s eco-responsible towns and cities.

Julien Blanchard and David Hoffmann, co-founders of Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies, say: “Blending urbanization and environmental responsibility is the ethos we share with Alegina. We are thus very proud to sign this partnership agreement with a fellow Vendée-based company that specializes in upcycling oyster shells, natural waste of which there is a substantial quantity on the Atlantic coastline. This new contract further strengthens our presence on the precast market and enables our technologies to be combined with other disruptive and innovative solutions with the common goal of decarbonizing the construction sector by implementing a true circular economy.

Philippe Gaboriau, President of Alegina, adds: “Combining our solution with Hoffmann Green cement, whose environmental performance and added value have already been demonstrated, represents a real opportunity for us to accelerate our young company’s development. This partnership substantiates the dynamism of the Vendée ecosystem in the application of more responsible alternative solutions for tomorrow’s constructions.

Financial schedule:

  • H1 2021 revenue and results will be published on September 20, 2021 (before market)

About Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies

Founded in 2014, Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies designs, produces and distributes innovative clinker-free low-carbon cement with a substantially lower carbon footprint than traditional cement. Fully aware of the environmental emergency and the need to reconcile the construction sector, cement manufacturing and the environment, the Group believes it is at the heart of a genuine technological breakthrough based on altering cement’s composition and the creation of a heating-free and clean manufacturing process, without clinker. Hoffmann Green’s cements, currently manufactured on a first 4.0 industrial site with no kiln nor chimney in western France, address all construction sector markets and present, at equivalent dosage and with no alteration in the concrete manufacturing process, higher performances than traditional cement.

For further information, please go to: www.ciments-hoffmann.fr

About ALEGINA

ALEGINA specializes in designing and manufacturing innovative materials and products from oyster shells and other seashells. It develops its bio-sourced ecological products with the objective of transforming a waste matter into a raw material, using it in new and innovative products and contributing to limiting reliance on non-renewable mined materials. Among these products, ALEGINA is also planning to design and market, under the VivaWay brand, draining slabs and cobblestones using aggregate made from crushed oyster shells, which are particularly suited to the requirements of the battle against the artificialization of the ground, the drainage of rainwater and the revegetation of urban developments, notably by combining VivaWay with specific revegetation processes.

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies SASU Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Signs a Cement Marketing Contract With Alegina for Prefabricated Elements Using Crushed Oyster Shells Regulatory News: Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies (ISIN: FR0013451044, Ticker: ALHGR) (“Hoffmann Green Cement” or the “Company”), a pioneer in clinker-free low-carbon cement, announces the signing of a 3-year contract for the development and …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Garmin announces GFC 600H flight control system certification for Bell 505 helicopters
SolarWinds Completes Spin-Off of its MSP Business; N-able, Inc. Begins Trading as Independent, ...
Confluent Is Named Google Cloud Technology Partner of the Year for the Third Year in a Row
H&E Equipment Services Announces Sale of Crane Business to The Manitowoc Company for $130 Million
Silver Spike Investment Corp. Announces Proposed Initial Public Offering
Palantir Introduces Foundry for Builders
American Campus Communities Leads Student Housing Industry with Four Innovator Awards at Annual ...
High Tide Continues Rapid Expansion into United States Through Acquisition of Leading Online ...
Tailwind Acquisition Corp. Announces Adjournment of Special Meeting of Stockholders
Sesen Bio and Qilu Pharmaceutical Announce Enrollment of First Patient in Clinical Trial for ...
Titel
Sesen Bio Announces Productive Late-Cycle Meeting with the FDA for Vicineum
OCGN INVESTOR ALERT: Investors With Substantial Losses Have Opportunity to Lead the Ocugen, Inc. Class Action Lawsuit
Spruce Point Capital Management Announces Investment Opinion: Releases Report and Strong Sell Research Opinion on Oatly Group AB (Nasdaq: OTLY)
Ali Group and Welbilt Announce Definitive Merger Agreement
ASGN Incorporated Announces Acquisition of IndraSoft
Markforged Announces Listing on New York Stock Exchange Under Ticker Symbol “MKFG”
Orchid Island Capital Announces Estimated Second Quarter 2021 Results, July 2021 Monthly Dividend ...
Coca-Cola Board of Directors Elects Corporate Officer and Declares Regular Quarterly Dividend
BrainChip Engages Integrous Communications as Investor Relations Advisor
Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Quarterly Dividend
Titel
AMC Theatres Races to a Post-Reopening Record Weekend With More Than 2 Million U.S. Guests and the ...
Accenture to Acquire IT Services Provider Trivadis AG, Expanding Data and AI Capabilities to Help ...
Genentech’s Actemra Receives FDA Emergency Use Authorization for the Treatment of COVID-19 In ...
Ingersoll Rand to Acquire Seepex GmbH into Precision and Science Technologies Segment
Elastic Announces Upsizing and Pricing of $575 Million of Senior Unsecured Notes Due 2029
Guidewire Announces Latest Group of PartnerConnect Consulting Program Specialization Recipients
Annual General Meeting of Europcar Mobility Group, 30 June 2021
BT Chooses Box for Cloud Content Management
Elastic Recognized in the 2021 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Security Information and Event Management
OCGN Shareholder Alert: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC Reminds Ocugen, Inc. Investors of Class Action and Encourages ...
Titel
Halo Labs President Katie Field to Present at the 2020 Virtual Benzinga Cannabis Capital Conference
Halo Announces Results of Annual General Meeting
Genprex to Present at NobleCon17 on January 19
Halo Enters Into Second Amended and Restated Convertible Promissory Note For Aggregate Principal ...
Halo Labs Provides Oregon Business Update
USA Technologies Names Scott Stewart as New Chief Accounting Officer
Ynvisible Interactive Announces CDN$12 Million Private Placement Offering with Institutional ...
Halo Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Cannafeels
Halo to Postpone Reporting Interim Financial Results Due to Delays Caused by the COVID-19 Pandemic
Carbios Produces First Clear Plastic Bottles From Enzymatically Recycled Textile Waste

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
30.06.21Hoffmann Green Cement Technologies Announces the Approval of its H-EVA Patent in the United States
Business Wire (engl.) | Weitere Nachrichten