checkAd

AS Tallinna Vesi’s operational performance during the first 6 months of 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 07:28  |  52   |   |   

AS Tallinna Vesi achieved excellent operational results again in the first six months of 2021. The company reconstructed 4,200 m of water pipes and 4,100 m of sewers during the first half of 2021. The reconstruction of mechanical treatment stage at the wastewater treatment plant continued to deliver the target of further enhancing the quality and resilience of wastewater treatment process.

Investments into the water network

The quality of tap water was very good in the second quarter of 2021 – 99.7% compliant with the requirements. Tap water met the strict standards for drinking water quality also during the first half of the year (99.87%). Hot weather in summer can be a challenge in terms of ensuring water quality in the water network. To make sure that our consumers have high-quality drinking water at their taps at all times, the company carries out proactive maintenance of the water network, such as additional flushing of pipes as necessary.

One of the objectives of the company is to notify customers of interruptions to water supply as early as possible. During the first six months of 2021, the customers received notices of unplanned interruptions at last 1 hour before in 98.9% of cases. To minimise the effect of water interruptions on customers, the company is planning to install at least 20 additional valves in the water network this year. During the second quarter of 2021, the average water disruption time was 2 hours and 51 minutes which was less than in the same period last year.

The leakage rate for the period until the end of June was 15.01%, being higher than for the same period of 2020.

The company had reconstructed 4,200 m of water pipes and 4,100 m of sewers by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Reconstruction works were done on Poska and Roosikrantsi Streets and on Kadaka Road. Capital investments into the network ensure uninterrupted water and wastewater service and reliability of water supply to consumers also in the future.

Reliable wastewater service

Sewer reconstruction is contributing to the gradual reduction in the number of sewer collapses year on year. During the first half of 2021, we had 5 sewer collapses less than in the same period last year. Slight increase in the number of sewer blockages in the second quarter and in the first six months of 2021 was related to the dry and warm weather.

In the second quarter and the first half of 2021, the final treated effluent at Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant was fully compliant with all quality requirements. With the purpose of assessing the treatment efficiency and the quality of wastewater, we continuously monitor for pollutants, in both the incoming wastewater and final treated effluent. Wastewater laboratory analyses the samples taken from different stages of the wastewater treatment process.

Seite 1 von 3



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

AS Tallinna Vesi’s operational performance during the first 6 months of 2021 AS Tallinna Vesi achieved excellent operational results again in the first six months of 2021. The company reconstructed 4,200 m of water pipes and 4,100 m of sewers during the first half of 2021. The reconstruction of mechanical treatment stage at …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board