AS Tallinna Vesi’s operational performance during the first 6 months of 2021

AS Tallinna Vesi achieved excellent operational results again in the first six months of 2021. The company reconstructed 4,200 m of water pipes and 4,100 m of sewers during the first half of 2021. The reconstruction of mechanical treatment stage at the wastewater treatment plant continued to deliver the target of further enhancing the quality and resilience of wastewater treatment process.

The quality of tap water was very good in the second quarter of 2021 – 99.7% compliant with the requirements. Tap water met the strict standards for drinking water quality also during the first half of the year (99.87%). Hot weather in summer can be a challenge in terms of ensuring water quality in the water network. To make sure that our consumers have high-quality drinking water at their taps at all times, the company carries out proactive maintenance of the water network, such as additional flushing of pipes as necessary.

One of the objectives of the company is to notify customers of interruptions to water supply as early as possible. During the first six months of 2021, the customers received notices of unplanned interruptions at last 1 hour before in 98.9% of cases. To minimise the effect of water interruptions on customers, the company is planning to install at least 20 additional valves in the water network this year. During the second quarter of 2021, the average water disruption time was 2 hours and 51 minutes which was less than in the same period last year.

The leakage rate for the period until the end of June was 15.01%, being higher than for the same period of 2020.

The company had reconstructed 4,200 m of water pipes and 4,100 m of sewers by the end of the second quarter of 2021. Reconstruction works were done on Poska and Roosikrantsi Streets and on Kadaka Road. Capital investments into the network ensure uninterrupted water and wastewater service and reliability of water supply to consumers also in the future.

Reliable wastewater service

Sewer reconstruction is contributing to the gradual reduction in the number of sewer collapses year on year. During the first half of 2021, we had 5 sewer collapses less than in the same period last year. Slight increase in the number of sewer blockages in the second quarter and in the first six months of 2021 was related to the dry and warm weather.

In the second quarter and the first half of 2021, the final treated effluent at Paljassaare Wastewater Treatment Plant was fully compliant with all quality requirements. With the purpose of assessing the treatment efficiency and the quality of wastewater, we continuously monitor for pollutants, in both the incoming wastewater and final treated effluent. Wastewater laboratory analyses the samples taken from different stages of the wastewater treatment process.