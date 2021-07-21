BRAIN Biotech AG: Novel Genome Editing Tool: Filing of International Patent Application

Positive data evaluation

Positive data evaluation from recently conducted experiments has increased confidence of BRAIN Biotech AG's management in the valuable IP position of its Non-Cas9 genome editing nuclease, the BRAIN Engineered CAS (BEC). In order to secure a broad intellectual property position on a global scale BRAIN has now advanced in the international patent filing process under the Patent Cooperation Treaty (PCT) formalities. BRAIN is striving for an extended patent family around its BEC genome editing tool to further progress on the IP position already within the course of this year.

BRAIN's novel CRISPR associated first choice nuclease, BEC, has been validated internally as well as with partners and has already been applied in selected bacteria, fungi and yeast. Auspicious genome editing in plant cells has been achieved and is in the process to be validated. Optimization and further development for additional application fields such as mammalian cell lines have been initiated with high priority and a first IP application to protect BRAIN's nuclease sequences has been submitted to the European Patent Office. Additionally IP on several additional sequences has been filed and the nucleases are available for further exploration also with partners.

Dr. Michael Krohn, Head R&D at BRAIN Biotech AG states: "The data evaluation from our recent experiments has been very encouraging. BRAIN's genome editing nuclease is working already well within selected microorganisms and is significantly differentiated from already known Cas nucleases. Above all, experiments in plants and mammalian cell lines are ongoing."