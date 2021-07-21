DGAP-News IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 6M/2021 - Returning to real growth
DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Half Year Results
IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 6M/2021
- Loan payouts increasing y-o-y with record-high months in May and June with Balance sheet up 6,1% to 123,7 million EUR.
- Number of loans signed up y-o-y 47,9% to 137.367 (6M/2020: 92.880) steadily increasing as of June.
- Principal amount of loans issued increased 49,7% to 74.723 million EUR (6M/2020: 49.914 million EUR).
- Gross loan portfolio up 8,7% to 103,3 million EUR (31 December 2020: 95,0 million EUR).
- Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) further improving to 86,9%.
- Net loan portfolio up 11.3% to 88,1 million EUR (31 December 2020: 79,2 million EUR).
- EUR 3.0 million cash inflow from court-appointed liquidator of the business activities in Kosovo.
STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS
- Increasing geographical and product diversification.
- Next successful steps for an extraordinary customer experience in an IuteCredit ecosystem with additional services, such as insurance brokerage, certain data certificates, etc.
- Strong growth in the digitalization of IuteCredit countries towards a fully digital customer journey and the imminent breakthrough of online shopping.
FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS
- Interest and commission fee income up 3,0% to 23,4 million EUR (6M/2020: 22,7 million EUR) affected by steadily increasing payouts compared to the 13,9% increase in the average net loan portfolio.
- Net interest and commission fee income down 1,1% to 17,0 million EUR (6M/2020: 17,1 million EUR) in connection with bond issue related to expected business growth.
- Total income up 1,1% to 29,2 million EUR (6M/2020: 28,9 million EUR).
- Cost to income ratio at 36,0% (6M/2020: 27,1%) as result of recovering business activity and the related normalization of costs.
- EBITDA increased by 13,9% to 11,3 million EUR (6M/2020: 9,9 million EUR).
- Net profit more than doubled to 3,0 million EUR (6M/2020: 1,3 million EUR).
- Strong capitalization and profitability exceeding Eurobond covenants.
|
