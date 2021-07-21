checkAd

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 6M/2021 - Returning to real growth

21.07.2021 / 07:30
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 6M/2021
Returning to real growth

OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Loan payouts increasing y-o-y with record-high months in May and June with Balance sheet up 6,1% to 123,7 million EUR.
  • Number of loans signed up y-o-y 47,9% to 137.367 (6M/2020: 92.880) steadily increasing as of June.
  • Principal amount of loans issued increased 49,7% to 74.723 million EUR (6M/2020: 49.914 million EUR).
  • Gross loan portfolio up 8,7% to 103,3 million EUR (31 December 2020: 95,0 million EUR).
  • Repayment discipline (Customer Performance Index, CPI30) further improving to 86,9%.
  • Net loan portfolio up 11.3% to 88,1 million EUR (31 December 2020: 79,2 million EUR).
  • EUR 3.0 million cash inflow from court-appointed liquidator of the business activities in Kosovo.


STRATEGIC HIGHLIGHTS

  • Increasing geographical and product diversification.
  • Next successful steps for an extraordinary customer experience in an IuteCredit ecosystem with additional services, such as insurance brokerage, certain data certificates, etc.
  • Strong growth in the digitalization of IuteCredit countries towards a fully digital customer journey and the imminent breakthrough of online shopping.


FINANCIAL HIGHLIGHTS

  • Interest and commission fee income up 3,0% to 23,4 million EUR (6M/2020: 22,7 million EUR) affected by steadily increasing payouts compared to the 13,9% increase in the average net loan portfolio.
  • Net interest and commission fee income down 1,1% to 17,0 million EUR (6M/2020: 17,1 million EUR) in connection with bond issue related to expected business growth.
  • Total income up 1,1% to 29,2 million EUR (6M/2020: 28,9 million EUR).
  • Cost to income ratio at 36,0% (6M/2020: 27,1%) as result of recovering business activity and the related normalization of costs.
  • EBITDA increased by 13,9% to 11,3 million EUR (6M/2020: 9,9 million EUR).
  • Net profit more than doubled to 3,0 million EUR (6M/2020: 1,3 million EUR).
  • Strong capitalization and profitability exceeding Eurobond covenants.
