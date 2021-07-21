DGAP-News: IuteCredit Finance S.à.r.l. / Key word(s): Half Year Results

IuteCredit reports unaudited results for 6M/2021 - Returning to real growth



21.07.2021 / 07:30

Returning to real growth



OPERATIONAL HIGHLIGHTS