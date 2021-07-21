The Directors of Boussard & Gavaudan Holding Limited would like to announce the following information for the Company.

Close of business 20 Jul 2021.

Estimated NAV

Euro Shares Sterling Shares Estimated NAV € 27.1238 £ 23.5364 Estimated MTD return 0.14 % -0.02 % Estimated YTD return 4.58 % 3.37 % Estimated ITD return 171.24 % 135.36 %

NAV and returns are calculated net of management and performance fees

Market information

Euro Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close € 21.90 N/A Premium/discount to estimated NAV -19.26 % N/A Sterling Shares Amsterdam (AEX) London (LSE) Market Close N/A GBX 1,800.00 Premium/discount to estimated NAV N/A -23.52 %

Transactions in own securities purchased into treasury

Ordinary Shares Euro Shares Sterling Shares Number of shares N/A N/A Average Price N/A N/A Range of Price N/A N/A