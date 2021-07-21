checkAd

Amendments to the loan agreements of AS Ekspress Grupp

AS Ekspress Grupp and AS SEB Pank signed amendments to the loan agreements, as a result of which the new due date of the loans is 18 July 2026 instead of the previous date of 25 April 2022. According to the new agreement, the monthly repayment was reduced from EUR 204 thousand a month to EUR 60 thousand a month.

In addition, a new loan agreement was concluded with AS SEB Pank to refinance the loan of AS Citadele banka in the amount of EUR 2.1 million with due date 3 June 2024. According to the new agreement the loan repayment schedule will remain unchanged, the new due date is 18 July 2026.

According to the new agreements the interest margin will be in the range of 1.75%-1.9% instead of the previous 1.9%-3.9%. Other key terms of the loan agreements remained unchanged.

As a result of the amendment to the loan agreements, AS Ekspress Grupp will considerably improve the group’s liquidity position and will have greater flexibility to maintain an adequate working capital level, strengthen its core existing operations and increase the investments in development of digital businesses.   


Signe Kukin
CFO of the Group
AS Ekspress Grupp
Telephone: +372 669 8381
E-mail address: signe.kukin@egrupp.ee


AS Ekspress Grupp is the leading media group in the Baltic States whose key activities include web media content production, publishing of newspapers and magazines and provision of printing services in Estonia, Latvia and Lithuania. Ekspress Grupp that launched its operations in 1989 employs almost 1600 people, owns leading web media portals in the Baltic States and publishes the most popular daily and weekly newspapers as well as the majority of the most popular magazines in Estonia.





