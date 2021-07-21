Saab Q2 Earnings Better Than Expected; Organic Growth Outlook Raised
- (PLX AI) – Saab Q2 sales SEK 10,131 million vs. estimate SEK 9,082 million.
- Q2 EPS SEK 3.78
- Q2 orders SEK 9,875 million vs. estimate SEK 8,685 million
- Q2 organic growth 15%
- Q2 net income SEK 514 million vs. estimate SEK 474 million
- Organic sales growth for the full year 2021 to be around 10% (previous outlook was an organic sales growth in line with long-term target of 5%)
