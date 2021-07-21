Schreibe Deinen Kommentar Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren Kommentar abschicken Disclaimer

EDPR Buys 544 MW Wind & Solar Portfolio in UK for GBP 71 Million (PLX AI) – EDPR EDP Renováveis, S.A. informs about entry in the UK onshore market.EDPR acquires a 544 MW wind and solar portfolio in the UK from Vento Ludens and Wind2 for a total consideration of up to GBP 71 million



