EDPR Buys 544 MW Wind & Solar Portfolio in UK for GBP 71 Million
(PLX AI) – EDPR EDP Renováveis, S.A. informs about entry in the UK onshore market.EDPR acquires a 544 MW wind and solar portfolio in the UK from Vento Ludens and Wind2 for a total consideration of up to GBP 71 million
