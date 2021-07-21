Thule Q2 EBIT SEK 886 Million vs. Estimate SEK 756 Million
(PLX AI) – Thule Q2 sales SEK 3,229 million vs. estimate SEK 2,965 million.Q2 net income SEK 672 million vs. estimate SEK 570 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 6.43
