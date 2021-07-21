SOBI Q2 EBITA SEK 922 Million vs. Estimate SEK 830 Million
(PLX AI) – SOBI Q2 revenue SEK 3,211 million vs. estimate SEK 3,034 million.Outlook FY revenue SEK 14,000-15,000 millionOutlook FY EBITA margin 30-35%
