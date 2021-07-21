Concentric Q2 EBIT SEK 107 Million vs. Estimate SEK 109 Million
(PLX AI) – Concentric Q2 sales SEK 473 million vs. estimate SEK 495 million.Q2 EBIT margin 22.7%Q2 net income SEK 85 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 2.25
