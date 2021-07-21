checkAd

Concentric Q2 EBIT SEK 107 Million vs. Estimate SEK 109 Million

Autor: PLX AI
21.07.2021, 08:00  |  18   |   |   

(PLX AI) – Concentric Q2 sales SEK 473 million vs. estimate SEK 495 million.Q2 EBIT margin 22.7%Q2 net income SEK 85 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 2.25

  • (PLX AI) – Concentric Q2 sales SEK 473 million vs. estimate SEK 495 million.
  • Q2 EBIT margin 22.7%
  • Q2 net income SEK 85 million
  • Q2 adjusted EPS SEK 2.25
Concentric Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de

Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Concentric Q2 EBIT SEK 107 Million vs. Estimate SEK 109 Million (PLX AI) – Concentric Q2 sales SEK 473 million vs. estimate SEK 495 million.Q2 EBIT margin 22.7%Q2 net income SEK 85 millionQ2 adjusted EPS SEK 2.25

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Swedish Match Falls as Investors Spoiled to Expect Bigger Beats
Ambu Falls as BofA Sees 60% Downside on Single-Use Endoscope Challenges
Electrolux Dives 9% on Earnings Miss, Supply Challenges
ProSieben Rises After Outlook Upgrade, but Bank of America Keeps Underperform
Alfa Laval Jumps Over 6% as Orders Surprise Positively
EDP Sells Portugal Tariff Deficit for EUR 503 Million
Volvo Falls 3% After Profit and Margins Don't Deliver
MTG Drops 7% as Organic Decline Trend Seen Continuing
Orpea H1 Revenue EUR 2,069 Million; Outlook Unchanged
Sixt Gives FY Pretax Profit Guidance Above Market Expectations
Titel
Siemens Gamesa Dives 16% After Big Profit Warning; Vestas & Nordex Follow
Siemens to Build 100 MW Battery Storage Facility in Germany
Swedbank Jumps 3% as Earnings Boosted by Strong Fees, Lower Costs
Daimler Q2 Adjusted EBIT Much Better Than Expected
BlackRock Q2 Earnings Miss Consensus on EPS and Net Income
Bet-at-home.com Cuts EBITDA, Revenue Outlook as Euro 2020 Betting Falls Short
Bufab Names Staffan Pehrson New CEO
PREVIEW: Husqvarna Seen Delivering Another Good Quarter, but Will It Be Enough to Refuel Shares?
PREVIEW: Ericsson Q2 Seen Delivering Strong Growth; Focus on Outlook Comments
Jenoptik Sells EUR 7 Million-Revenue Business to Marposs
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million
Titel
RIB Software Names Rene Wolf as New CEO
Duerr Buys Hekuma with Sales of EUR 40 million
SAP Shares Rise After Bank of America Double Upgrade
BASF Buys Zodiac Enterprises Assets in Texas
Nokia Shares Jump Nearly 6% at Open After SEB Sees Potential Guidance Upgrade
Meyer Burger to Sell 160 Million New Shares, Green Bond
Atos Cuts Revenue, Operating Margin Outlook for the Year
Bayer Says FDA Approves Finerenone for Chronic Kidney Disease
Vestas Gets 122 MW Wind Turbine Order in France
Meyer Burger Sells New Shares for CHF 80 Million, Green Bonds for EUR 145 Million