New York City-inspired Hyper GT Showcases the Bespoke Process Behind Every Battista

Turin, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - - Automobili Pininfarina reveals every Battista

hyper GT will be unique and individually tailored through its specially

developed bespoke personalisation programme



- First bespoke commission is inspired by New York City and features

industry-first exposed signature carbon bodywork as part of its red, white and

blue theme





Seite 2 ► Seite 1 von 3

- Clients will be invited to the refurbished Cambiano facility to create theirperfect vehicle in a new purpose-built Atelier space alongside the Battistaproduction line, opening later this year- Bespoke enhancements range from unique exterior paint colours and combinationsto interior finishes and engravings, allowing clients to tailor every element ofthe luxurious Battista- Pioneering programme gives clients direct access to Battista designers,ensuring no two models will be the same, enhancing its status as a collector'sitem - like Pininfarina models of the pastEvery Battista will be a truly unique interpretation of the luxurious hyper GTthanks to Automobili Pininfarina's all-encompassing bespoke personalisationprogramme - and the design of the first vehicle to emerge from the service hasbeen revealed.Automobili Pininfarina has an unrivalled legacy of creating exclusive vehiclesand its bespoke programme will ensure every example is one-of-a-kind, with eachclient's personality woven into the very fabric of the car. The first bespokecommission is inspired by New York City and features a sophisticated red, whiteand blue colour theme, led by Exposed Signature Carbon body work withworld-first Iconica Blu thread, delivering a dramatic visual from every angle.All Battista clients are invited on a journey with the design team to createtheir perfect pure-electric hyper GT, as part of an in-depth collaborativeprocess. A new Atelier space at the Cambiano production facility will providethe perfect environment to inspire the creative process when it opens later thisyear, housing an extensive range of colour and material samples close to theassembly area, where Automobili Pininfarina's skilled technicians will turnclients' dreams into reality.Sara Campagnolo, Head of Colour and Materials Design of Automobili Pininfarina,said: "The Pininfarina name has a storied heritage of individual cars, and theBattista continues this legacy as every vehicle will be truly bespoke by design.Our clients have the unique opportunity to join the Automobili Pininfarinafamily, immersing themselves in the design process with our talentedcraftspeople to ensure their vehicle authentically reflects their personality