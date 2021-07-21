New York City-inspired Hyper GT Showcases the Bespoke Process Behind Every Battista

checkAd

Turin, Italy (ots/PRNewswire) - - Automobili Pininfarina reveals every Battista
hyper GT will be unique and individually tailored through its specially
developed bespoke personalisation programme

- First bespoke commission is inspired by New York City and features
industry-first exposed signature carbon bodywork as part of its red, white and
blue theme

- Clients will be invited to the refurbished Cambiano facility to create their
perfect vehicle in a new purpose-built Atelier space alongside the Battista
production line, opening later this year

- Bespoke enhancements range from unique exterior paint colours and combinations
to interior finishes and engravings, allowing clients to tailor every element of
the luxurious Battista

- Pioneering programme gives clients direct access to Battista designers,
ensuring no two models will be the same, enhancing its status as a collector's
item - like Pininfarina models of the past

Every Battista will be a truly unique interpretation of the luxurious hyper GT
thanks to Automobili Pininfarina's all-encompassing bespoke personalisation
programme - and the design of the first vehicle to emerge from the service has
been revealed.

Automobili Pininfarina has an unrivalled legacy of creating exclusive vehicles
and its bespoke programme will ensure every example is one-of-a-kind, with each
client's personality woven into the very fabric of the car. The first bespoke
commission is inspired by New York City and features a sophisticated red, white
and blue colour theme, led by Exposed Signature Carbon body work with
world-first Iconica Blu thread, delivering a dramatic visual from every angle.

All Battista clients are invited on a journey with the design team to create
their perfect pure-electric hyper GT, as part of an in-depth collaborative
process. A new Atelier space at the Cambiano production facility will provide
the perfect environment to inspire the creative process when it opens later this
year, housing an extensive range of colour and material samples close to the
assembly area, where Automobili Pininfarina's skilled technicians will turn
clients' dreams into reality.

Sara Campagnolo, Head of Colour and Materials Design of Automobili Pininfarina,
said: "The Pininfarina name has a storied heritage of individual cars, and the
Battista continues this legacy as every vehicle will be truly bespoke by design.
Our clients have the unique opportunity to join the Automobili Pininfarina
family, immersing themselves in the design process with our talented
craftspeople to ensure their vehicle authentically reflects their personality
