Vallourec Raises EBITDA Outlook to EUR 475-525 Million from EUR 350-400 Million

21.07.2021   

(PLX AI) – Vallourec raises 2021 outlook and now targets a EUR 475-525 million EBITDA.Free cash flow also upgraded to minus EUR 240-160 million from minus EUR 340-260 million previouslyThe largest driver of this upgrade is a higher contribution from …

  • (PLX AI) – Vallourec raises 2021 outlook and now targets a EUR 475-525 million EBITDA.
  • Free cash flow also upgraded to minus EUR 240-160 million from minus EUR 340-260 million previously
  • The largest driver of this upgrade is a higher contribution from the iron ore mine in Brazil due to more favorable than expected iron ore prices
  • In addition, Vallourec is generating better internal efficiencies, while the progressive recovery of the OCTG market in North America and Industry markets is being confirmed
