Vallourec Raises EBITDA Outlook to EUR 475-525 Million from EUR 350-400 Million

(PLX AI) – Vallourec raises 2021 outlook and now targets a EUR 475-525 million EBITDA.

Free cash flow also upgraded to minus EUR 240-160 million from minus EUR 340-260 million previously

The largest driver of this upgrade is a higher contribution from the iron ore mine in Brazil due to more favorable than expected iron ore prices

