checkAd

Stora Enso and Tetra Pak join forces to triple the recycling capacity of beverage cartons in Poland

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 08:12  |  24   |   |   

HELSINKI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- The two companies will partner to provide circular solutions to the market. The investment in a complete recycling solution is set to significantly improve recycling throughout Central and Eastern Europe.

The partnership, that follows a comprehensive feasibility study, sees the introduction of a large-scale carton repulping line at Stora Enso's Ostrołęka production unit in Poland. The line will triple the annual recycling capacity of used beverage cartons in Poland from 25 000 to 75 000 tonnes. This will allow recycling of the entire volume of beverage cartons sold in the country and the ones coming from neighbouring countries, including Hungary, Slovakia and the Czech Republic.

The total investment is EUR 29.1 million. Stora Enso will invest EUR 17 million into a new repulping line that will recover the carton fibers. Tetra Pak along with Plastigram will invest a total of EUR 12.1 million to build an additional line. It will recover and separately recycle the polymers and the aluminium, using a patented separation technology. Both lines will be operational in the beginning of 2023.The separated materials will be used as raw materials for various end applications. Recycled fibers will be integrated into Stora Enso's recycled board. The separated polymers and aluminium will be given new life in the form of different kinds of products, such as pellets and foils.

The investment aims to contribute to the development of a circular economy at a country level. It will be fully aligned with the European Green Deal. The collected cartons will be managed in an environmentally sound manner, making full use of the materials resulting from the recycling process.

"Today, carton packages are recyclable. They are collected and recycled at scale where waste management and recycling infrastructure is in place. But for us, that's not enough. We are seeking opportunities across the entire recycling value chain to improve how cartons get recycled and to develop solutions that effectively recycle all packaging components, including polymers and aluminium. Therefore, I am very proud of this investment as well as of the strong partnership with Stora Enso that made this advancement possible. Collaborative action is key to realise our ultimate ambition – a world where all carton packages are collected, recycled and never become litter," says Charles Brand, President of Tetra Pak Europe & Central Asia.

"Stora Enso delivers packaging materials produced from renewable sources. With this development we can advance towards a greater degree of recyclability, a critical factor in enabling a circular bioeconomy. We are delighted to join forces with Tetra Pak in what will be another important milestone towards the fully circular future we expect to realize. Moreover, as EU collection systems continue to evolve, the project holds potential to increase capacity for future excess volumes," says Hannu Kasurinen, Executive Vice President of Stora Enso's Packaging Materials division.

Part of the bioeconomy, Stora Enso is a leading global provider of renewable solutions in packaging, biomaterials, wooden constructions and paper. We believe that everything that is made from fossil-based materials today can be made from a tree tomorrow. Stora Enso has some 23 000 employees, and sales in over 50 countries. Our sales in 2020 were EUR 8.6 billion. Stora Enso shares are listed on Nasdaq Helsinki (STEAV, STERV) and Nasdaq Stockholm (STE A, STE R). In addition, the shares are traded in the USA as ADRs (SEOAY). storaenso.com

STORA ENSO OYJ

CONTACT:
 For further information, please contact:
Carl Norell
Press officer, Stora Enso
+46 (0) 722 410 349

Investor enquiries:
Ulla Paajanen
SVP, Investor Relations
tel +358 40 763 8767

This information was brought to you by Cision http://news.cision.com
https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/r/stora-enso-and-tetra-pak-join-forces-to-triple-the-recycling-capacity-of-beverage-cartons-in-poland,c3387772

The following files are available for download:

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/i/recycling-carton-twitter,c293 ...

Recycling carton Twitter

https://news.cision.com/stora-enso-oyj/i/recycling-carton,c2937581

Recycling carton




0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Stora Enso and Tetra Pak join forces to triple the recycling capacity of beverage cartons in Poland HELSINKI, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - The two companies will partner to provide circular solutions to the market. The investment in a complete recycling solution is set to significantly improve recycling throughout Central and Eastern Europe. The …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR: Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study
Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology
oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Global OTT Services Market Generated $91,881.6 Million Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Rising Consumption Of Media And Entertainment Content Expected To Drive The Demand For 3D Animated ...
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom