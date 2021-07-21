checkAd

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: globenewswire
21.07.2021, 08:15  |  18   |   |   

KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021.

The highlights are as follows:

  • Net sales stood at a record high of ¥447.5 billion, 32.8% higher Y/Y. Operating profit significantly increased 60.3% Y/Y to ¥44.6 billion.
  • Q1 quarterly operating profit ratio was 10.0% due to enhanced profitability through WPR4 program implemented since FY20, and sales recovery. Double-digit operating profit ratio was successfully maintained for four consecutive quarters.
  • Profit attributable to owners of the parent increased 66.8% Y/Y to ¥33.5 billion.
  • EPS: ¥57.14 (basic and diluted)

Selected Consolidated Results of Operations (Unaudited) (IFRS-Based)

Yen in millions except for per share amounts and percentages Three months ended
June 30 		Change
%
  2021 2020
Net sales 447,470 336,876 32.8%
Operating profit 44,555 27,793 60.3 %
Ratio of operating profit to net sales 10.0% 8.3% -
Profit before income taxes 43,752 27,410 59.6%
Ratio of profit before income taxes to net sales 9.8% 8.1% -
Profit attributable to owners of the parent 33,451 20,058 66.8 %
Ratio of profit attributable to owners of the parent to net sales 7.5% 6.0% -
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Basic 		57.14 34.24 -
Earnings per share attributable to owners of the parent
-Diluted 		57.14 34.24 -

Full copy of Nidec’s financial statements for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/news/2021/news0721-02/

A conference call webcast (audio-only, user-control slides attached) discussing Nidec’s financial results for the fiscal first quarter ended June 30, 2021 is scheduled for 09:00 a.m. EDT on Wednesday, July 21, 2021. To listen to the webcast, please visit Nidec website at:
https://www.nidec.com/en/ir/event/conference

About Nidec Corporation
Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) is a global leader in electric motor drive technology. For the first quarter ended June 30, 2021, 22.6% of its consolidated sales were represented by small precision motors; 21.8% by automotive products; 41.7% by appliance, commercial and industrial products; 10.0% by machinery; 3.7% by electronic and optical components, and 0.2% by the remaining products lines. Nidec was founded in Kyoto, Japan in 1973 by Shigenobu Nagamori, its current Chairman.

Contact:
  Masahiro Nagayasu
  General Manager
  Investor Relations
  +81-75-935-6140
  ir@nidec.com







0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Nidec Announces Financial Results for Fiscal First Quarter Ended June 30, 2021 KYOTO, Japan, July 21, 2021 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) - Nidec Corporation (TSE: 6594) (OTC US: NJDCY) today announced its consolidated results under the International Financial Reporting Standards (“IFRS”) for the three-month period ended June 30, 2021. …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
Gemxx Corporation Today Announces Retention of International Monetary as Its Investment Banking & ...
Adevinta Ventures invests in Lovys’s Series A follow-on funding round 
P2 Gold Starts Drilling at Gabbs
TCR² Therapeutics Appoints Cell & Gene Therapy Manufacturing Veteran Peter Olagunju as Chief ...
NXP Semiconductors and MOTER Technologies Join Forces to Extend Connected Vehicle Insurance ...
Pacific Biosciences Signs Definitive Agreement to Acquire Omniome
Recro Appoints Erica Raether as Vice President of People, Culture and ESG
AB Science announces the publication of an article in the world-renowned journal Science that ...
Versus Systems to Power Fan Engagement for New English and Welsh Cricket Competition The Hundred
Titel
Agrify Announces Launch of Innovative, Project-Based Learning Program, Agrify University
DSP Group and Cloud of Things Collaborate to Introduce a Fully Managed IoT Cloud Services Gateway ...
Anghami Launches Six New Telco Partnerships Across MENA in the First Half of 2021
INV Metals Shareholders Overwhelmingly Approve Arrangement
NFI, via the BYD ADL partnership, signs framework agreement with Ireland’s NTA for the potential ...
Apex Clean Energy and Plug Power Partner on Largest Green Hydrogen Power Purchase Agreement in the ...
Kraken Awarded $0.6 Million Robotics as a Service (RaaS) Contract for Subsea Cable Survey
Ocugen, Inc. Announces Initiation of Rolling Submission to Health Canada for COVAXIN
Ayr Wellness Agrees to Acquire Tahoe Hydro, Adding Award-Winning Cultivators of High-Quality Flower ...
Medigus Ltd. Signs Non-Binding LOI to Acquire Controlling Interest in B2B/B2C Electronics Wholesale ...
Titel
Verisk Launches Next-Generation DrivingDNA Score to Support Usage-Based Insurance Innovation
Standard Lithium Receives Approval to List on NYSE American
GameStop Continues Expansion of Fulfillment Network with New Facility in Reno, Nevada
Press release: Kering Eyewear acquires the Danish Luxury Eyewear Brand Lindberg
BioPower Operations Corporation Enters into Asset Purchase Agreement to Acquire Certain Assets ...
Diversey and Halomine Announce a Strategic Alliance to Drive the HaloFilm Technology Globally
Finch Therapeutics Added to Russell 2000 and Russell 3000 Indexes
MPLAB Cloud Tools Ecosystem Brings Secure, Platform-independent Development Workflow to PIC and AVR ...
HPQ Silicon Strengthens Its Balance Sheet and Solidifies Its Position as an Innovative Manufacturer ...
Trillium Therapeutics Joins Russell 2000 and 3000 Indices
Titel
Spineway Expansion in Asia
AgraFlora Organics Expects to Enter Edibles Market in Q1
Halo Announces Pricing of Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech Announce Execution of Definitive Agreement for the Commercialization of ...
Ocugen and Bharat Biotech to Co-Develop COVAXIN, a Whole-Virion Inactivated COVID-19 Vaccine, for ...
Spineway - improved operating result despite cover
Halo Collective Announces Overnight Marketed Offering of Units
SPINEWAY: NEW BUSINESS AGREEMENT DEDICATED TO 3D INNOVATION
Hexagon Composites ASA: Contemplated private placement and intention to spin off and list Hexagon Purus
Ocugen Establishes Vaccine Scientific Advisory Board