checkAd

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Six-Month Report 2020/2021 Webcast Conference

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 08:20  |  15   |   |   

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)The B2B SaaS and Virtual Care provider Physitrack PLC plans to publish its six-month report 2020/2021 on Wednesday July 28, at 8.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 …

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

The B2B SaaS and Virtual Care provider Physitrack PLC plans to publish its six-month report 2020/2021 on Wednesday July 28, at 8.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's six-month report 2020/2021 will be published in English and available on www.physitrackgroup.com/investors.

Webcast conference:
July 28, 2021 at 10.00 CET. The presentation will be held in English and will be available on www.physitrackgroup.com/investors after the webcast conference.

Speakers:
Henrik Molin, CEO
Charlotte Goodwin, CFO

Link to webcast: here

Dial-in number for teleconference: here

For further information, please contact:
Henrik Molin, CEO, Physitrack PLC
E-mail: ir@physitrack.com
Telephone: +46 720 18 05 93

Certified Adviser
FNCA Sweden AB
E-mail: info@fnca.se
Telephone: +46 8 528 00 399

About Physitrack PLC
Physitrack PLC is a fast growing, global B2B virtual care provider within the remote patient engagement sector. Physitrack PLC focuses on remote care and has two business lines: a SaaS based software platform and a Virtual Care offering. The SaaS offering has paying healthcare provider users and registered patients in more than 180 countries globally. Physitrack PLC, domiciled in the UK and Wales, is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market, Sweden. For further information, please visit https://www.physitrackgroup.com/

SOURCE: Physitrack



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656434/Invitation-to-Physitrack-PLC-Six-Mon ...

Physitrack Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Invitation to Physitrack PLC Six-Month Report 2020/2021 Webcast Conference LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)The B2B SaaS and Virtual Care provider Physitrack PLC plans to publish its six-month report 2020/2021 on Wednesday July 28, at 8.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Paragon Technologies News Release
Findit Features Member GTX Corp Who Benefits from a Customized Online Marketing Campaign on Findit
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
Torque Lifestyle Brands Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder ...
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
XPhyto Signs Transformative Acquisition Agreement With 3a-Diagnostics, to Enter Hi-Tech Biosensor ...
Titel
Empower Clinics Reports Record Q1 2021 Results with Revenues Over $2.5M CAD
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
14.07.21Stabilisation Notice, End of Stabilisation Period and Exercise of Over-Allotment Option
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Stabilisation Notice
Accesswire | Analysen