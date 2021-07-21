Invitation to Physitrack PLC Six-Month Report 2020/2021 Webcast Conference

LONDON, UK / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Physitrack (STO:PTRK)

The B2B SaaS and Virtual Care provider Physitrack PLC plans to publish its six-month report 2020/2021 on Wednesday July 28, at 8.00 CET. A webcast conference will take place at 10.00 CET.

Physitrack PLC's six-month report 2020/2021 will be published in English and available on www.physitrackgroup.com/investors.