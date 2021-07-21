checkAd

Transactions in connection with share buy-back programme

On 4 March 2021, H+H International A/S (hereinafter referred to as “H+H” or “the Company”) initiated a share buy-back programme in compliance with Article 5 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council of 16 April 2014 on Market Abuse and Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 1052/2016 of 8 March 2016 (the “Safe Harbour Regulation”). On 18 March 2021, the share buy-back programme was increased by DKK 15 million, thereby increasing the maximum aggregate purchase price of the shares to be bought back under the programme to DKK 115 million.

The share buy-back programme is expected to be realised over a 12-month period, starting from 4 March 2021. Under the share buy-back programme, H+H may repurchase shares up to a maximum amount of DKK 115 million, and no more than 1,728,136 shares, corresponding to approximately 9.6 percent of the share capital of the Company.

The following transactions were executed under the share buy-back programme from 14 July 2021 to 20 July 2021:

  No. of shares Average price (DKK) Total value (DKK)
Accumulated, last announcement 229,900   40,072,308.00
14 July 2021 1,800 204.67 368,406.00
15 July 2021 2,000 207.24 414,480.00
16 July 2021 2,500 202.78 506,950.00
19 July 2021 2,600 194.74 506,324.00
20 July 2021 2,400 194.47 466,728.00
Total 11,300   2,262,888.00
Accumulated under the programme 241,200   42,335,196.00

Details of each transaction are included as an appendix to this announcement.

Following these transactions, H+H holds 311,400 shares as treasury shares, corresponding to 1.73 percent of the Company’s total share capital.

For further information please contact:
Andreas Holkjær
Investor Relations and Treasury Manager
+45 24 48 03 67
aho@HplusH.com

