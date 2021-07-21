checkAd

Kindred's revenue from harmful gambling amounted to 4.3 per cent

Nachrichtenquelle: PR Newswire (engl.)
21.07.2021, 08:31  |  35   |   |   

VALLETTA, Malta, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continue to focus on contributing to a more sustainable gambling market through an open and fact-based discussion across industry stakeholders. In the second quarter of 2021, Kindred's share of revenue from harmful gambling increased slightly to 4.3 per cent.

In February this year, Kindred Group plc (Kindred) started to communicate about its "Journey towards zero" by announcing the share of revenue derived from harmful gambling. Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent of revenue from harmful gambling by the end of 2023 and report this on a quarterly basis. The purpose is to be transparent with data and raise awareness on what needs to be done to prevent high-risk gambling in society.

For the second quarter of 2021, the share of revenue from harmful gambling increased slightly to 4.3 per cent from 3.9 per cent in Q1 2021.

                                   

                                   

Global statistics from Kindred Group

                                   

Q4 2020

                                   

Q1 2021

                                   

Q2 2021*

                                            

Seite 1 von 2



0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Kindred's revenue from harmful gambling amounted to 4.3 per cent VALLETTA, Malta, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ - Kindred continue to focus on contributing to a more sustainable gambling market through an open and fact-based discussion across industry stakeholders. In the second quarter of 2021, Kindred's share of …

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
As the Market Struggles International Experts See Strong Positive Outlook for Gold in Short Term
Software as a Service (SaaS) Market Size is Projected to Reach $307 Billion by 2026
Quark Expeditions Unveils Industry's Most Immersive Polar Helicopter Program
Panakès Partners Announces the First Closing Of Its New 'Purple' Global Biotech/ Medtech Fund at ...
Automatic Barriers Sales to Grow At 5.4% CAGR as Innovations in Transport Infrastructure Gain Momentum: Fact.MR
Why Plant-Based Consumer Goods Are A Booming, Multi-Billion Dollar Business
ExoFlo From Direct Biologics Fulfills Urgent Medical Need in COVID-19 Treatment
Digitization in Radiography Pushing Dental Digital X-Ray Market Growth at 8% CAGR: Fact.MR Concludes in a Latest Study
Terumo and UMCU strengthen their partnership to develop solutions in Interventional Oncology
oXya Wins Google Cloud's 2020 Global Partner of the Year Award - SAP Specialization on Google Cloud
Titel
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
AVAST PLC ("Avast"): Response to press speculation regarding a possible merger of Avast with NortonLifeLock Inc.
Endo Comments on Tennessee Appeals Court Orders
The Gas Shortage That Could Bring Big Tech To Its Knees
Nayax Acquires Israeli Tech Start-up Weezmo
Hydraulic Equipment Market Revenue Rose To $37 Billion in 2020 says P&S Intelligence
Asia Pacific to Emerge as a Champion Growth-Generating Region for the Antibacterial Drugs Market due to Escalating Government Initiatives and Increasing Patient Population: TMR Insights
Global OTT Services Market Generated $91,881.6 Million Revenue in 2020: P&S Intelligence
Digital Lending Platform Market worth $ 27.07 Billion, Globally, by 2028 at 18.13% CAGR: Verified Market Research
Battery-less Solutions Flood In, Explores IDTechEx
Titel
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
A New Gold Rush Is Just Getting Started In Canada
EQT Infrastructure acquires Meine Radiologie and Blikk to form a leading radiology and radiotherapy ...
Another Near Billion-Dollar Cannabis Acquisition Signals More Hyper Valuations to Come
Head of Russia-Brazil Business Council Andrey Guryev Takes Part in International Seminar on ...
Transine Therapeutics Appoints Industry Veteran Jan Thirkettle Ph.D. as CEO
Commercial Vehicles Market Size To Reach $1.82 Trillion By 2028 | CAGR: 5.2%: Grand View Research, Inc.
More than 170,000 students across the world receive IB results
CFD Broker Vergleich 07/2021 - Die Besten CFD im Test
Titel
Medical Breakthroughs Propel Psilocybin Closer to Legalization
Psychedelic Therapies Become New Biotech Hotspot Amid New Legitimacy
Electric Scooter Market Worth $644.5 Billion by 2028, Growing at a CAGR of 29.4% from 2021 -- ...
Why 2020 is the Year for Cannabis E-Commerce Stocks
FXT witnesses a 23,025% increase in its token holders in a week
Compass Pathways' Historic IPO Shines Spotlight on Alternative Mental Health Treatments
Psychedelics Transition from Experimental Treatment to Major Pharmaceutical Industry
Mining Companies Flock to Stake Claims in Red Lake After Recent Gold Strikes in That Area
Erdal Can Alkoclar: Tokenization Is The Future Of Ore Mining
Biotech Is Fueling An All-New Cannabis Boom