Kindred's revenue from harmful gambling amounted to 4.3 per cent

VALLETTA, Malta, July 21, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Kindred continue to focus on contributing to a more sustainable gambling market through an open and fact-based discussion across industry stakeholders. In the second quarter of 2021, Kindred's share of revenue from harmful gambling increased slightly to 4.3 per cent.

In February this year, Kindred Group plc (Kindred) started to communicate about its "Journey towards zero" by announcing the share of revenue derived from harmful gambling. Kindred has set an ambition to reach zero per cent of revenue from harmful gambling by the end of 2023 and report this on a quarterly basis. The purpose is to be transparent with data and raise awareness on what needs to be done to prevent high-risk gambling in society.