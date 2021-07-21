Nordea Seen Rising as Big Earnings Beat Should Trump Higher Cost Guidance: Analysts Autor: PLX AI | 21.07.2021, 08:35 | 31 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 08:35 | (PLX AI) – Nordea shares are expected to rise today as a second-quarter earnings beat of 19% should overshadow the slightly higher cost guidance, analysts said.With core revenues better across the board the results should lead to consensus upgrades: … (PLX AI) – Nordea shares are expected to rise today as a second-quarter earnings beat of 19% should overshadow the slightly higher cost guidance, analysts said.With core revenues better across the board the results should lead to consensus upgrades: … (PLX AI) – Nordea shares are expected to rise today as a second-quarter earnings beat of 19% should overshadow the slightly higher cost guidance, analysts said.

With core revenues better across the board the results should lead to consensus upgrades: analysts

The higher cost guidance should be accepted by the market, as it is due to a higher activity level, SEB said

NOTE: Nordea Q2 operating profit EUR 1,338 million beat estimate of EUR 1,118 million

Nordea aims for dividend payment of a maximum of EUR 0.72 per share, to be distributed in October

Nordea says total costs for 2021 are expected to be around EUR 4.6 billion, up from below EUR 4.6 billion previously



