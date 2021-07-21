Novartis Muted Reaction Expected as Earnings Beat Tempered by Unchanged Guidance Autor: PLX AI | 21.07.2021, 08:39 | 39 | 0 | 0 21.07.2021, 08:39 | (PLX AI) – Novartis shares should have a muted reaction today despite an earnings beat, as the company did not upgrade its guidance, analysts said.Novartis Q2 sales of USD 12,956 million were 4% above consensus; core operating income of USD 4,345 … (PLX AI) – Novartis shares should have a muted reaction today despite an earnings beat, as the company did not upgrade its guidance, analysts said.Novartis Q2 sales of USD 12,956 million were 4% above consensus; core operating income of USD 4,345 … (PLX AI) – Novartis shares should have a muted reaction today despite an earnings beat, as the company did not upgrade its guidance, analysts said.

Novartis Q2 sales of USD 12,956 million were 4% above consensus; core operating income of USD 4,345 million and core EPS of USD 1.66 were both 7% above consensus

But the company maintained full-year outlook for net sales growth in low to mid single digits and core operating income growth in mid single digits and ahead of sales



