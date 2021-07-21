checkAd

DGAP-News Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Half year report 2021

Nachrichtenquelle: EQS Group AG
21.07.2021, 08:57  |  18   |   |   

DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results
Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Half year report 2021

21.07.2021 / 08:57
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

M+M: Continued record chasing after strong Q2
- Double-digit sales and profit increase to pre-crisis level
- Good H2 and new records for 2021 estimated

Wessling, July 21, 2021 - After the Corona pause lasting one year, Mensch und Maschine Software SE (MUM - ISIN DE0006580806), a CAD/CAM specialist company, was able to continue on the former record chasing with a strong second quarter 2021, achieving new half year records for sales as well as for earnings. Compared to the pre-crisis year 2019, half year sales have already gained +13%, profit even higher at +32%.

Half year sales amounted to EUR 136.07 mln (PY: 130.38 / +4.4%), with EUR 42.47 mln (PY: 37.87 / +12%) from M+M Software and EUR 93.60 mln (PY: 92.51 / +1.2%) from VAR Business. The +13% increase versus 2019 was equally contributed to by both segments, while comparison to 2020 is distorted by the pre-Corona record in Q1.

Operating profit EBIT grew to EUR 18.51 mln (PY: 16.72 / +11%), the highest half year EBIT amount ever. Software contribution was EUR 11.61 mln (PY: 9.95 / +17%), while VAR Business achieved EUR 6.90 mln (PY: 6.77 / +2.0%). Compared to 2019, the EBIT increase was +32%, with +26% from Software and +45% from the VAR segment.

Net profit after minority shares amounting to EUR 11.11 mln (PY: 10.07 / +10%), or 66 Cents/share (PY: 60), also marked a new record level. Relative to 2019, net profit achieved the same +32% increase rate like EBIT. Operating cash flows continued to soar to EUR 23.20 mln (PY: 24.46 / 2019: 13.64) or 138 Cents/share (PY: 146 / 2019: 81), equalling about twice the net profit level.

M+M Chairman Adi Drotleff remains optimistic for 2021: 'After the pleasing first half year, we expect to stay on the growth path in the second half of the year, creating new records both on sales and earnings level. We now expect a +6-10% full year 2021 growth corridor to EUR 259-268 mln for sales. Furthermore we aim for a disproportionate net profit increase by 12-21% (or +26-36% vs 2019) to 125-135 Cents per share and a 115-120 Cents (PY: 100 / 2019: 85) dividend.'
 

21.07.2021 Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by DGAP - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The DGAP Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.dgap.de

Language: English
Company: Mensch und Maschine Software SE
Argelsrieder Feld 5
82234 Wessling
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)815 3933-0
Fax: +49 (0)815 3933-100
E-mail: investor-relations@mum.de
Internet: www.mum.de
ISIN: DE0006580806
WKN: 658 080
Indices: Scale 30
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Munich (m:access), Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 1220513

 
End of News DGAP News Service

1220513  21.07.2021 

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1220513&application_name=news&site_id=wallstreetMensch und Maschine Software Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

DGAP-News Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Half year report 2021 DGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE / Key word(s): Half Year Results Mensch und Maschine Software SE presenting Half year report 2021 21.07.2021 / 08:57 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. M+M: Continued …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Operativer Konzernumsatz in Höhe von rd. 498 Mio. Euro und Konzern-EBT von rd. 78 Mio. ...
DGAP-Adhoc: GFT Technologies SE hebt nach erneut gestiegenen Auftragseingängen die Prognose für das ...
DGAP-Adhoc: K+S Aktiengesellschaft: EBITDA in Q2/2021 expected to be significantly above previous year's level
DGAP-Adhoc: ​​​​​​​GFT Technologies SE upgrades its outlook for 2021 following a further increase ...
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO net profit: 65 million euros (+45.1%)
DGAP-Adhoc: Sixt SE: Consolidated operating revenue of ca. EUR 498 million and consolidated EBT of ca. EUR 78 ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Münchener Rückversicherungs-Gesellschaft Aktiengesellschaft in München: Munich Re erzielt ...
EQS-Adhoc: ALSO Konzerngewinn: 65 Millionen Euro (+45.1%)
DGAP-Adhoc: LS telcom AG: korrigiert Gewinnerwartung - Umsätze verschieben sich voraussichtlich aufgrund der ...
Titel
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
DGAP-News: EcoGraf Limited: Großtechnisches Programm liefert 20 % höhere Produktausbeute
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SETTLEMENT IMPLEMENTATION PROGRESS AND AN ...
DGAP-News: MorphoSys schließt Übernahme von Constellation Pharmaceuticals ab, mit der Transformation stärkt ...
DGAP-Adhoc: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. :
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : ​​​​​​​PEPCO GROUP - Quarter 3 Trading ...
DGAP-Adhoc: bet-at-home.com AG: Anpassung der Umsatz- und Ergebnisprognose für das Geschäftsjahr 2021
EQS-News: Press Release: Sygnum Bank and Artemundi tokenize a Picasso on the blockchain
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg boosts production in the e-mobility sector
HORNBACH Baumarkt AG: Hochwasser-Geschädigte erhalten von Hornbach unbürokratisch Soforthilfe
Titel
Heidelberger Druckmaschinen AG: Heidelberg unterstreicht auf Messe China Print führende Stellung im größten Wachstumsmarkt
DGAP-News: PowerTap Hydrogen Capital: PowerTap schließt Entwicklung des Dampfmethanreformers ab
DGAP-Adhoc: Adler Modemärkte AG: ADLER erwartet unwiderufliches Angebot zum Abschluss einer ...
Hornbach Holding AG & Co. KGaA: Hornbach Stiftung 'Menschen in Not' hilft Hochwasser-Geschädigten
Quantum Battery Metals will Liegenschaft auf dem Territorium James Bay signifikant erweitern
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : UPDATE ON SECTION 45 APPLICATION
Eine Wette voller Gewinner: Sherpany besteht Hacker-Test
EQS-News: Relief Therapeutics Reports that Collaboration Partner, NRx Pharmaceuticals, and Quantum Leap ...
DGAP-Adhoc: coinIX GmbH & Co. KGaA : Kryptoinvestor coinIX erweitert Geschäftsführung: Susanne Fromm wird ...
DGAP-News: ATOSS Software AG is expanding its Management Board with the appointment of CTO Pritim Kumar ...
Titel
21Shares Handel ex-Split am 12. April 2021 ETP
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power gibt Update zu PowerTaps Markteinführung von ...
Clean Power Capital Corp.: Noch günstige Wasserstoff-Aktie startet Produktion mit NASA-Partner!
EQS-News: NeuroRx and Relief announce topline efficacy data from patients treated with RLF-100(TM) ...
DGAP-News: EarthRenew Inc: EarthRenew gibt Unterzeichnung einer Vertriebsvereinbarung mit einem großen ...
Wasserstoffbetriebene Fahrzeuge leiten eine neue Ära des Transports ein
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Die grönländische Regierung genehmigt die Übertragung der ...
DGAP-News: Clean Power Capital Corp.: Clean Power Capital äußert sich zu von IIROC verhängte Aussetzung des ...
DGAP-News: Major Precious Metals Corp.: Major Precious Metals ohne Kenntnis einer wesentlichen Änderung ...
DGAP-News: Steinhoff International Holdings N.V. : Update on Steinhoff Global Settlement

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
08:57 UhrDGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE stellt Halbjahresbericht 2021 vor (deutsch)
dpa-AFX | Pressemitteilungen
08:57 UhrDGAP-News: Mensch und Maschine Software SE stellt Halbjahresbericht 2021 vor
EQS Group AG | Weitere Nachrichten
21.06.21Seit 2016 um 500% gestiegen: Adi Drotleff, CEO der Mensch und Maschine SE, bei Salz und Pfeffer zum Mittag
Stephan Heibel | Kommentare