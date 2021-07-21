checkAd

Blue Lagoon Increases its Ownership of Dome Mountain by 21.73% Now Owns 100%

Autor: Accesswire
21.07.2021, 09:00  |  23   |   |   

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has consolidated its ownership of the Dome Mountain gold project and now owns 100% of the …

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has consolidated its ownership of the Dome Mountain gold project and now owns 100% of the project. The Dome Mountain project is held through the Company's subsidiary, Gavin Mines Inc. ("Gavin Mines"). Until recently the Company held 78.27% of the shares of Gavin Mines, with the remaining 21.73% being held by three arm's length parties. The Company successfully negotiated with those parties to acquire their shares of Gavin Mines, and as a result now holds 100% of the outstanding shares of Gavin Mines.

"We are thrilled to have more than 12 months of discussions come to fruition in favor of the Company with the acquisition of the minority interest in Dome Mountain. This is yet another significant milestone we have accomplished in the short 14 months since acquiring this project," said Rana Vig, President & CEO of Blue Lagoon Resources. "With 100% ownership, the Company is now well positioned to rapidly advance the Dome Mountain project and significantly improves its future chances of an acquisition by a major producer in the space," he added.

The consolidation of ownership resulting in the Company owning the project 100% means that revenues from ongoing and future sales of product mined from the Dome Mountain mine will now accrue 100% to Blue Lagoon without deduction for minority interests in the project. In addition, Blue Lagoon now has full control over the project in negotiating any future sale or joint venture on all or any part of the project, which also significantly improves the valuation of the project by removing the need to also negotiate with minority stakeholders.

Special circumstances allowed the Company to acquire the minority interest for an aggregate cost of $125,000 in cash and 400,000 common shares of the Company.

For further information, please contact:

Rana Vig
President and Chief Executive Officer 
Telephone: 604-218-4766
Email: rana@ranavig.com

The CSE has not reviewed and does not accept responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

This release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include results of exploration activities that may not show quality and quantity necessary for further exploration and exploitation of minerals deposits, market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, permitting and other approvals, and general economic, market or business conditions. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates or opinions, or other factors, should change.

SOURCE: Blue Lagoon Resources Inc.



View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/656435/Blue-Lagoon-Increases-its-Ownership- ...

Blue Lagoon Resources Aktie jetzt über den Testsieger (Finanztest 11/2020) handeln, ab 0 € auf Smartbroker.de



Diskussion: Flying To The Moon
Wertpapier


0 Kommentare

Schreibe Deinen Kommentar

Bitte melden Sie sich an, um zu kommentieren. Anmelden | Registrieren

 

Disclaimer

Blue Lagoon Increases its Ownership of Dome Mountain by 21.73% Now Owns 100% VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE / July 21, 2021 / Blue Lagoon Resources Inc. (the "Company") (CSE:BLLG)(FSE:7BL)(OTCQB:BLAGF) is pleased to announce that it has consolidated its ownership of the Dome Mountain gold project and now owns 100% of the …

Community

Nachrichten des Autors

Titel
Tabula Rasa HealthCare Partners with Empower Clinics to Provide Clinical and Technical Call Center ...
Paragon Technologies News Release
Group Ten Metals Announces Arrival of Second Drill Rig, Provides Update on 10,000 Meter Drill ...
Findit Features Member GTX Corp Who Benefits from a Customized Online Marketing Campaign on Findit
Torque Lifestyle Brands Engages MZ Group to Lead Strategic Investor Relations and Shareholder ...
RE Royalties Provides Corporate Update and Declares Quarterly Dividend Payment to Shareholders
Sierra Madre Acquires the la Tigra Project in Nayarit, Mexico
Komo Plant-Based Foods Appoints Plant-Based Veteran Sherrie Bobojevic to Advisory Board
Northern Superior to Test Expansion of CBSZ 43-101 Compliant (640,000 Ounces Gold, 1.7g/t Gold) ...
Twin Vee PowerCats Co. Announces Pricing of Initial Public Offering
Titel
Chuck's Vintage, A Wholly-Owned Subsidiary of Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Announces That Its Staff ...
Petroteq Announces Expected Late Filing of Financial Statements and Application for Management ...
Canadian Overseas Petroleum Limited Provides Fourth Bi-Weekly Status Report and Announces ...
MorphoSys Concludes a US $100 Million Capital Increase to Implement the Purchase of 1,337,552 ...
Foundation Farms, Corp., Reports a Second Harvest is Currently Underway
LightPath Technologies Announces a Joint Project for the Development of Light-Weight Broadband ...
MorphoSys to Complete Transformational Acquisition of Constellation Pharmaceuticals, Bolstering Its ...
Atlas Mara Announces Successful Restructuring
CORRECTION: Green Stream Holdings, Inc., Signs Initial Host Site for Community Solar Program; 25 ...
Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat ...
Titel
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Completion of Subscription
TDG Gold Corp. Announces Private Placement
RE Royalties Announces Filing of Final Short Form Base Shelf Prospectus
Eco (Atlantic) Oil and Gas Ltd. Announces Jabillo-1 Well Result
SUIC Appoints a Renowned Media Director for Public Engagement Strategy, a Triple Crown Mover and a ...
Silver Spruce Contracts ASTER and LANDSAT Spectral Analysis on El Mezquite, Jackie and Diamante ...
Torchlight Provides Update on Proposed Business Combination Timing and Payment Date for Preferred ...
Komo Plant Based Foods Adds Bundles and Subscriptions to Shopify-Enabled Platform
Titel
Oncology Pharma and Ribera Solutions Release White Paper Regarding Patient Engagement and Retention ...
Initiates Collaboration to Study the Production of a Pellet Feed Direct Reduced Product Using ...
Electrovaya Announces Litarion Settlement
Neutrisci Ships Tabletz Rush Order to #1 CBD Retailer in Japan
Northern Dynasty: US Army Corps of Engineers finalizes Administrative Record for Pebble Project ...
AmmPower Corp. Laying Groundwork for Future Potential Production of Modular Green Ammonia Units
TDG Gold Corp. Retains Market Making Services
MAS GOLD Provides Final North Lake Drill Results Announces Continued 2021 Drilling at North Lake ...
AmmPower Corp. Announces Global Marine Initiative & Addition of John Tercek a Maritime ...
TDG Gold Corp. Appoints Christy Smith as Vice President Sustainability and Affirms Allyship with ...

Nachrichten zu den Werten

DatumTitel
09:04 UhrBlue Lagoon erhöht Anteilbesitz an Dome Mountain um 21,73 % auf 100 %
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
16.07.21Blue Lagoon schließt Privatplatzierung über 8,13 Million Dollar mit einem strategischen Investment in Höhe von 1,5 Millionen Dollar
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
15.07.21Blue Lagoon Completes $8.13 Million Private Placement Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for $1.5 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
08.07.21goldinvest.de: Blue Lagoon holt sich strategischen Investor an Bord
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
08.07.21Blue Lagoon meldet Finanzierung von 5,5 Mio. $, vorwiegend durch strategische Investition von Crescat Capital in Höhe von 1,5 Mio. $
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
08.07.21Blue Lagoon Announces $5.5 Million Financing Lead by a Strategic Investment by Crescat Capital for $1.5 Million
Accesswire | Analysen
07.07.21goldinvest.de: Blue Lagoon - Verarbeitung des hochgradigen Golderzes hat begonnen!
GOLDINVEST.de | Kommentare
07.07.21Blue Lagoons Vertragspartner beginnt mit der Verarbeitung des mineralisierten Materials aus Dome Mountain
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen
07.07.21Blue Lagoon’s Toll Mill Partner Starts Processing Dome Mountain Mineralized Material
Accesswire | Analysen
05.07.21Blue Lagoon forciert sein Bohrprogramm und nimmt bei Dome Mountain ein zweites Bohrgerät in Betrieb
IRW Press | Pressemitteilungen